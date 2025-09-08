  • home icon
A rare Blood Moon event in Minecraft could be a fun addition, according to fans

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 08, 2025 09:26 GMT
A Minecraft player suggests the addition of a Blood Moon event
A Minecraft player suggests adding a Blood Moon event (Image via Reddit/Just-Guarantee7808 // Mojang Studios)

There are many hostile mobs in Minecraft, such as zombies, skeletons, spiders, and pesky phantoms. However, it would be a stretch to call any of them a serious threat to a player with decent armor and good weapons. Combat is not the blocky game's strong suit, which is why many players want Mojang Studios to add something that truly tests players.

A Minecraft player named u/Just-Guarantee7808 posted on the game’s subreddit, asking the community whether there would be any advantages to having a Blood Moon event in the blocky world.

While a Blood Moon could do many things, it usually raises the threat by increasing the number of zombies and/or making them stronger and faster. An event like this would make the game more engaging, especially if it occurs randomly.

u/No-Athlete324 asked what a Blood Moon event would cause, citing examples such as zombies with strength, invisible spiders, skeletons using fire‑tipped arrows, or even giant phantoms (which would be a nightmare).

u/Straight_Floor_303 suggested the event could spawn creepers that make no noise and move at twice the speed of their normal counterparts. While the creepers move silently, the user was likely referring to the characteristic hiss they make right before exploding.

Redditors talk about the Blood Moon event possibilities (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the Blood Moon event possibilities (Image via Reddit)

u/JelloBoi02 raised an interesting point that there are already mechanics linked to the phase of the moon. The fuller the moon, the higher the chances that skeletons and zombies pick up items or even spawn with weapons and armor.

The chances of mobs having enchanted gear are higher during a full moon. So, implementing a Blood Moon event in the game might not be too difficult. Mojang Studios could add this with a simple update, although they would need to spend some time planning what the Blood Moon would do.

Interesting game mechanics in Minecraft

The creaking mob added an interesting mechanic to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)
The creaking mob added an interesting mechanic to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft needs to add more interesting mechanics to keep things fresh and to challenge gamers. Most hostile mobs can be fought via similar methods, and they do not push players to try new, creative strategies. This is an issue, considering Minecraft is all about creativity.

A Blood Moon event could be a great idea, as it would require players to plan better and prepare efficiently, thereby encouraging creative thinking. Perhaps future updates could introduce something along these lines to see how the playerbase reacts.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
