All changes coming in Minecraft Copper Age update

Minecraft players are keenly awaiting the third game drop of 2025, and judging by the previous updates this year, Mojang Studios will likely not disappoint anyone. The developer went back to the drawing board, adding many practical uses for copper. Not only that, but it also added another item that came as a surprise and sparked a lot of speculation about what future updates might include.

Since there are so many new Minecraft features coming in the officially titled Copper Age update, along with some interesting tweaks, we cover them all and explore how they impact the gameplay experience.

All copper changes in the Minecraft Copper Age update

Copper golem and its statue version are coming to Minecraft with the update (Image via Mojang Studios)

As the name suggests, the Minecraft game drop mostly involves copper. For years, gamers asked the developers to do something with this metal, as it barely had any use. Thankfully, Mojang Studios listened, and it is delivering something.

The highlight of the Copper Age update is new copper tools and weapons. This includes copper axes, swords, and hoes. Tools and weapons that can be crafted using iron, stone, and certain other materials can also be made using copper. In terms of durability, copper items sit between stone and iron.

Players can also craft an entire armor set, including horse armor, using copper. Another interesting feature is that, unlike other copper blocks, weapons, tools, and armor made from this metal will not oxidize.

The addition of copper tools, weapons, and armor is a great quality-of-life improvement in Minecraft. Copper is abundant, so players need not mine an entire chunk to get a decent amount of it. This metal also offers a strong alternative to stone tools and weapons (and introduces a new armor set) with better durability.

This means a steady supply of basic tools and weapons without using too much iron, which can instead be reserved for other needs, such as buckets, anvils, compasses, minecarts, and rails.

Copper golem, chest, and other items

The copper chest can be made with the copper golem (Image via Mojang Studios)

The copper chest and the new copper golem came as surprise announcements, and players were happy with them. The copper chest can be crafted by putting a normal chest in the middle of the crafting grid and surrounding it with copper ingots. This item goes through four stages of oxidation. Players can reverse oxidation using an axe or prevent it using honeycomb to apply wax.

The copper golem is a mob that appeared in the 2021 Mob Vote, where it lost to the allay. It can be created by placing a carved pumpkin or a jack o’lantern on a copper block. This will also create a copper chest, and there’s a reason for it.

The copper golem interacts with chest variants, including the copper chest and trapped chests. It can pick up items (up to 16 per stack at once) and place them in another chest, helping Minecraft players sort items.

The golem can also oxidize. Once it reaches the fourth stage, it turns into a golem statue that can be used as a decorative piece, and players can even cycle through different poses. An iron golem can also place a flower on top of the copper golem.

Beyond this, players can craft copper chains, copper bars, copper lanterns, and even copper torches. Most of these items are crafted similarly to their iron counterparts. Copper lanterns and torches have a pleasing green tint.

Other items in the Copper Age update

The shelf is a very interesting item in the upcoming Minecraft update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios also announced the shelf block, which excited players as it is very close to a vertical slab in function. This shelf can be crafted from all wood types and can store up to three item stacks. It also interacts with redstone, so swapping items to and from the hotbar is quick and convenient.

Furthermore, the update will bring the mannequin mob (currently only in Java Edition), an interesting NPC not linked to any player but capable of using customized skins. It can be summoned only via commands and has health similar to a player.

The Minecraft Copper Age update is nearing its final release. While the date has not been revealed, it is expected to arrive by late September or early October 2025.

