"A walmart": Minecraft players hilariously discuss what they would build on an island

Minecraft has an official subreddit that is bustling with people discussing everything related to the sandbox game and more. People frequently post pictures and videos of the block game to spark discussion amongst the community. Occasionally, a unique natural terrain generation is posted on the subreddit, with people discussing what can be built on it.

Recently, several Minecraft Redditors hilariously discussed what can be constructed on an old-growth taiga island. One user said:

"A Walmart."

Minecraft Redditors humorously discuss what can be built on an old-growth taiga island

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/enbermoonlish' posted a picture of a large old growth taiga biome on an island. In the caption, the original poster simply asked the community what they would build on the island.

Since Minecraft players are always interested in building discussions, the post instantly went viral as thousands of people flocked to it. Within a day, it accrued over 4,000 upvotes and 1,000 comments.

Castle is one of the most common and popular choices when it comes to building structures in the sandbox game. Hence, many users commented that they would build one on the island. These comments themselves received thousands of upvotes, proving that many players love to build castles in Minecraft as well. One user also suggested that a large cottage could also be built on the island.

One of the users hilariously stated that they would build a 10-lane highway cutting through the island. Industrializing the beautiful world of Minecraft has been a running joke in the community for quite some time. Hence, many players had a good laugh out of the comment. Another user humorously exclaimed and posted the US flag and eagle.

The jokes continued, with another user commenting that they would build a Walmart store on the island. Since it was so hilariously random, many players upvoted the comment. Another user replied that the island can also accommodate a few Dollar General stores.

Apart from all the crazy suggestions, one of the Redditors came up with a brilliant idea of how they would convert the island into a secret evil lair. They would build the entire lair inside the island with secret windows looking out on all sides.

Overall, there was a healthy discussion between Redditors regarding building structures on an island posted by the original poster. While some joked about building bizarre structures, others came up with genuinely great ideas. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.