"Accidental mini-boss": Minecraft player discovers rare drowned zombie with Loyalty-enchanted trident

Minecraft's drowned zombies are fairly common in the game. However, one player named u/DukYT recently discovered a drowned with a particularly rare set of spawning parameters. Not only did this mob spawn with a trident (which is typical), but the weapon was enchanted with the Loyalty enchantment, which is more unusual.

After sharing the encounter on Reddit, the player u/ColorIsSomwhere remarked:

"Accidental mini-boss"

Comment byu/DukYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

With the Loyalty enchantment on its trident, the drowned could be seen throwing and retrieving the weapon several times while swimming through the water. This created a storm of swirling tridents around it.

Suffice to say, this type of drowned appearance is quite rare and looks much more intimidating compared to its standard counterparts.

Minecraft fans astonished at the appearance of a drowned with a Loyalty-enchanted trident

While drowned in Minecraft have been able to spawn with enchanted tridents for years, finding one with the Loyalty enchantment is an incredibly rare occurrence, and spotting one naturally can be a jarring find due to the various thrown tridents swirling around the hostile mobs. Even better, u/DukYT stated they were able to beat the drowned and loot its special trident for their own ends.

Meanwhile, the player u/DARCRY10 crunched some numbers and determined that the chances of this particular Minecraft mob appearing the way it did has a chance of about 0.0033203125% to 0.0053125%, though the numbers may not be completely accurate as all of the factors that go into spawning a specific entity aren't easily accessible.

Comment byu/DukYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DukYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DukYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Although the numbers provided are far from concrete, several Minecraft players shared that they had encountered drowned with Loyalty tridents as well, which may indicate that the low spawn chances aren't quite as low as they appear. However, this may not be the case as millions of players play the game daily, so it wouldn't be unheard of to encounter Loyalty drowned depending on other factors.

Whatever the case, many players were beside themselves, some not even realizing that a drowned could utilize a trident with such a powerful enchantment. It's a good thing that u/DukYT was able to defeat the creature quickly, as even when wielded by a hostile mob, Loyalty is a Minecraft enchantment that can cause a lot of problems for players quickly due to its boomerang-like effect.

Comment byu/DukYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DukYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DukYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DukYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DukYT from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

While the real chances of a Loyalty-enchanted trident-bearing drowned might not be determinable at the moment, there's no doubt that rare occurrences like these make Minecraft an even more mysterious and intriguing game to enjoy. With so many incredibly rare mobs and variants capable of spawning, players are always making discoveries that defy conventional knowledge.

As the game continues to evolve and grow, even more rare occurrences will likely appear. Players will undoubtedly share and discuss them, bringing even more excitement to the community and keeping the game intriguing for years to come.