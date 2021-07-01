Achievements in Minecraft Java Edition: All you need to know

Achievements in Minecraft offer players the chance to do some specific things. Rather than just playing the game and randomly completing tasks, achievements give the players a bit more purpose. Sure, there's defeating the Ender Dragon (which is an achievement ironically), but otherwise there's not a lot of focus or purpose in Minecraft.

Achievements also give players a restriction. Getting achievements is great, but they can't be completed in Minecraft Creative mode or with cheats. Without achievements, there's less incentive to eschew cheats and switch back and forth into Creative mode. Sure, there's nothing wrong with doing that.

These are the features of the game that were added by the developers. Not using them makes the game harder, but at least with achievements there's a small reward for doing that.

Achievements in Minecraft: Java Edition

It's important to note that the achievements for Minecraft are universal across the board. Every version, platform and whatever else has the "Taking Inventory" achievement. Some, like the "Mokstraumen" (building a conduit) achievement, are specific to Bedrock. Some are easy and will be passively collected but others require some purposeful intent.

Some of the easy Java ones including "Taking Inventory" (self explanatory), "Acquiring Hardware" (getting iron), "Getting an Upgrade" (a better pickaxe) are pretty much passively collected. Taking inventory is something done right at the beginning of the world, as are the other two and many other simple achievements.

Others, however, are rather difficult and require a lot of time and a lot of intentionality. There isn't really a way to accidentally fly a pig off a cliff (When Pigs Fly).

Here's all the achievements for the Java edition:

Taking Inventory- Open inventory for the first time.

Getting Wood- Attack a tree until a piece of wood breaks

Benchmarking- Create a crafting table

Time to mine!- Craft a wooden pickaxe

Hot Topic- Craft a furnace

Acquire hardware- Smelt an iron ingot

Time to farm!- Craft a wooden hoe

Bake bread- Craft bread from wheat

The Lie- Make a cake

Getting an upgrade- Craft a stone pickaxe

Delicious fish- Catch and cook fish

On a rail- Travel 1m on a railcart

Time to strike!- Craft a wooden sword

Monster hunter- Kill a hostile mob

Cow tipper- Harvest leather

When pigs fly- Run a pig off a cliff

Sniper duel- Kill a skeleton with a bow from 50 blocks away

DIAMONDS!- Mine diamonds

We need to go deeper- Construct Nether portal

Return to sender- Send a ghast fireball back at it and hit it

Into fire- Kill a blaze and get a rod

Local brewery- brew a potion

The End?- Locate the end

The End.- Kill the dragon

Enchanter- Craft an enchantment table

Overkill- Deal 9 hearts of damage with one hit

Librarian- Upgrade enchantment table with bookshelves

Adventuring time- Discover all Minecraft biomes

The Beginning?- Spawn the Wither

The Beginning.- Kill the Wither

Beaconator- Craft a fully powered beacon

Repopulation- Breed two cows with wheat

Diamonds to you!- Throw diamonds at another Minecraft player

Overpowered- Eat an enchanted golden apple

