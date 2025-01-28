"Ah yes, frozen waterfalls.": Minecraft player discovers extremely tall ice spike surprising the community

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Irexx_ shared an image on the game's subreddit showing a bizarre icy structure they had found. The picture featured a column of ice standing tall, connecting the ground to a floating island above. The original poster asked the community that this structure has to be a contender for the tallest ice spike found in the Survival mode of the game. Calling it an “ice spike” might not be entirely accurate, as there are many blank areas in the ice column.

Reacting to the post, user u/Womus commented:

"Ah yes, frozen waterfalls."

This comment accurately describes the structure's appearance, as it looks like a frozen waterfall. This is mostly because of the spaces between the ice blocks in some columns, which make them look like drops of water.

User u/mrgamepigeon asked the community how such a structure could spawn in Minecraft. Another user named u/SirJoeffer explained that spikes can probably generate next to the floating island and then fill down with ice until they hit the ground.

For players who want to explore this area and find this ice spike, here are the coordinates and seed of the world:

Java Edition

seed: -1491184905645987849

coordinates: 508, 2

Redditors react to the find (Image via Reddit/Irexx_/Mojang Studios)

User u/bdm68 mentioned that amplified worlds can have ice spikes that get so tall that they can get cut off by the build limit height. Another user named u/Unable_Toucan said that they have seen many big ice spikes before, but never something that is broken up like this.

User u/SpaceBug176 asked whether the floating island or the ground should be considered the endpoint.

Bizarre structures players have found in Minecraft

One of the tallest pillager outposts in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/pushupi123 || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have always come across rare structures such as desert temples, ocean monuments, and wooden mansions. However, sometimes the game surprises them with bizarre and unexplainable structures. These things often result from glitches or errors in the world-generation algorithm and can sometimes lead to hilarious structures such as extremely tall pillager towers and underground villages.

Another example is the infamous "floating islands," where patches of land hover in the sky. These structures are typically caused by the terrain-generation system creating incomplete landforms. Similarly, players have come across "chunk errors", where sections of the landscape appear misplaced, creating sharp, unnatural cliffs or even isolated biomes.

Another strange bug is "glitched villages." In these cases, villages spawn halfway into mountains, underwater, or even suspended in mid-air. Recently, another player shared some images of an underground village they had found.

