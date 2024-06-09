Minecraft player stumbles upon a weird buried village house with no villager

While Minecraft players know what to expect when venturing into the different biomes of the game, sometimes players find something so bizarre that leaves them in amazement. The game has different biomes and most of the biomes have villages. But what no one expects is finding a strange buried house with nobody living in it.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user by the name of feroco_ shared a short video clip on the subreddit for the game showing a bizarre buried villager house with a bed and no way of getting around the house other than digging down.

Reacting to this strange anomaly, another user by the name of Stock-Consideration9 jokingly said that this house is probably made by that one villager who is afraid of nuclear war and wants to stay safe inside an underground bunker.

Another user by the name of RobbieIsNotRotten played in on the joke saying that the pillagers have split the atom, which is a reference to the beginning of nuclear warfare.

User Eadweardus added to the joke saying that everyone will be proved wrong when the war begins while pointing out there is a big hole in the roof, defeating the purpose of an underground bunker.

It seemed that everyone was in on the bunker reference as another user by the name of DrGoiburger commented asking for the seed of the village so that they could blow up the place and check if the bunker would work or not.

Reddit reacted to the bizarre find in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/feroco_)

A Reddit user by the name of Exp0sedShadow had an interesting take on the discovery. They suggested that this house might be of a dwarf, who likes to live inside buried areas. Another user by the name of Azzip3id said that the house might be of mole people.

Redditors tried to find an explanation for the find in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/feroco_)

The original poster also wrote a comment sharing the seed of this bizarre village house as well as the coordinates so that players can find it themselves and perhaps try blowing it up with TNT.

Bizarre spawns in Minecraft

The Tricky Trials update will add more content to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is not the first time players have found bizarre spawns in the game. Recently, someone found a desert temple spawned in the middle of a lake. These peculiar spawns are just the bugs with the algorithm of the game that forms all the biomes and the structures in it.

Considering how some bugs can stop players from even running the game properly, these minor bugs, if they are bugs at all, are quite entertaining. What’s even more interesting is to see what kind of bizarre spawns we will see when the trial chambers are finally added to the game.

