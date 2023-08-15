All armor trim locations in Minecraft 

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, introduced many gameplay and quality-of-life features to the sandbox title. One of these was the inclusion of armor trims, a new way for players to combine materials and items known as smithing templates to trim their armor with various designs and colors. However, players still need the necessary materials to do so.

As of Minecraft 1.20 and above, players can find various smithing templates that facilitate the ability to trim armor. These items are spread across various generated structures in the Overworld, Nether, and End dimensions. Some are found in loot chests, and others can be uncovered via archeology, while one is dropped by a specific mob.

Minecraft players curious about where to find each armor trim smithing template can refer to this guide to review their locations.

Where to find each armor trim smithing template in Minecraft 1.20+

When it comes to templates that offer armor trim patterns in Minecraft, there are 16 different options at hand. Of these, 15 templates are found in a generated structure, while one is provided as a mob drop. Netherite upgrade templates also exist, but these are used to upgrade diamond gear into netherite quality and don't bestow any trim patterns to armor.

Moreover, just because a player finds the source of the armor trim in question, it doesn't necessarily mean they will loot it right away. Each template has its own appearance rate, though those obtained via archeology have identical drop rates by default.

Regardless, if players are searching for a specific armor trim, they'll want to know where to look.

Armor trim pattern locations and appearance rates

Coast - Shipwreck chests (16.7%)

- Shipwreck chests (16.7%) Dune - Desert pyramid chests (14.3%)

- Desert pyramid chests (14.3%) Eye - Stronghold altar chests (10%), stronghold library chests (100%)

- Stronghold altar chests (10%), stronghold library chests (100%) Host - Brushing suspicious gravel in trail ruins (8.3%)

- Brushing suspicious gravel in trail ruins (8.3%) Raiser - Brushing suspicious gravel in trail ruins (8.3%)

- Brushing suspicious gravel in trail ruins (8.3%) Rib - Nether fortress chests (6.7%)

- Nether fortress chests (6.7%) Sentry - Pillager outpost chests (25%)

- Pillager outpost chests (25%) Shaper - Brushing suspicious gravel in trail ruins (8.3%)

- Brushing suspicious gravel in trail ruins (8.3%) Silence - Ancient city chests (1.2%)

- Ancient city chests (1.2%) Snout - Bastion remnant chests (8.3%)

- Bastion remnant chests (8.3%) Spire - End city chests (6.7%)

- End city chests (6.7%) Tide - Death drop from elder guardians (20%)

- Death drop from elder guardians (20%) Vex - Woodland mansion chests (50%)

- Woodland mansion chests (50%) Ward - Ancient city chests (5%)

- Ancient city chests (5%) Wayfinder - Brushing suspicious gravel in trail ruins (8.3%)

- Brushing suspicious gravel in trail ruins (8.3%) Wild - Jungle temple chests (33.3%)

Some armor trim patterns are rarer than others but are still attainable. An upside of smithing templates is that once players have a specific pattern, they can clone additional copies if they need to. It's an expensive process since it requires diamonds, but it may be cheaper than spending time searching on occasion.

Hopefully, Mojang Studios continues to expand on the roster of available smithing templates and armor trims in future Minecraft updates. The current list is certainly a great start, but there is much more potential that has yet to be utilized.

Thus, the Swedish developer may have a few surprises in store for the Minecraft player base.