All changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w18a

Minecraft is getting a ton of great changes to further enhance the upcoming features. These changes will also impact gameplay mechanics. Mojang Studios is working to iron out the bugs and ensure players get a smoother update experience. In an official blogspot, the developers have released all the changes coming with the snapshot 25w18a.

This Minecraft snapshot will be working on the upcoming features, such as the ghast variants and the improved lead mechanics. For those unaware, the upcoming summer game drop will feature new ghast variants, including the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast.

It will also change the lead mechanics, making it more useful. Here are all the changes with the latest snapshot.

Minecraft snapshot 25w18a changes

The happy ghast and the new lead mechanics are coming soon to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The snapshot 25w18a brings some finer tweaks, with developers seemingly listening to player feedback. For example, a lot of players were confused by the crafting recipe for the dried ghast, as instead of using soul sand, it required ghast tears and bone blocks.

The latest snapshot has changed the recipe for the dried ghast. Players can now make it using ghast tears and soul sand blocks. Not only that, but piglins can now give dried ghast in exchange for other items. This change makes trading with piglins worth the effort.

The other star of the upcoming update is lead. The developers have changed the recipe to make the process of crafting lead easier. Instead of slime, players will just need a string to make it. For those unaware, lead can now be used to tie multiple mobs together and with other items such as boats.

Apart from these changes, the splash potion effect has also been tweaked, and now the effect strength depends on the distance of the entity’s hitboxes. This means that the distance between the splash potion’s hitbox and the entity’s hitbox decides the strength of the effect. Also, if the entities are grouped, they will receive the same effect strength.

The summer drop is expected to bring a lot of new things to Minecraft. The locator bar is a new UI feature that shows the location of other players in multiplayer gameplay. While this is a great feature, players want it to have more functionality.

A player shared the concept of combining the recovery compass with the locator bar to make it more useful. Perhaps Mojang Studios can take notes from these community posts and improve the feature before the final release.

