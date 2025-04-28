This Minecraft fan idea can help make the recovery compass a more useful item

Minecraft has hundreds of different items that are used for various reasons. Mobs are used for different items, tools are used to get ahead in the game, and some items are just used for building. However, there are some rare things that have such niche use that they are often forgotten.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/JoeFly2009 shared a video on the game's subreddit showing an improvement for the recovery compass. This is a special tool designed to help players find the location where they last died. When held, the compass points toward the player's most recent death spot, making it easier to recover lost items.

The user tweaked it so that when used on specific mobs, it would display their location on the locator bar. For those who do not know, Minecraft's locator bar is a new UI feature that is coming soon. However, it can only be used to locate other players in the game. This change makes it more useful for single-player mode.

Comment byu/JoeFly2009 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Reacting to the post, u/Zenith_Scaff said that given how rare the recovery compass item is, this change would make it more useful and worth making. Another player, u/Electrical-Aide, said that Mojang Studios should add this as an official feature.

Comment byu/JoeFly2009 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/werid_panda_eat_cake commented that it would make the recovery compass useful and cool. u/a_good_human added that the original poster should add the ability to track banners as well because these can be used to mark locations on the map.

Reddit reacts to the recovery compass tweak in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/wolftamer1221 added that the compass should be able to track a specific mob type as well, similar to the radar in the game Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. The user added that right clicking on a villager should point always towards the nearest villager. Another player, u/lumfdoesgaming, asked the OP to make this a data pack.

Upcoming features in Minecraft

The happy ghast is one of the upcoming features in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The recovery compass is a rare item that requires some expensive materials. To craft one, players need a regular compass and eight echo shards, which are found in ancient city chests in the deep dark biome. For such a rare item, the use of the recovery compass is quite limited.

However, as seen in the video, the locator bar can be tweaked to make this item, along with many others, more useful. For example, Mojang Studios should add the ability to track specific banners placed in the world. Considering that the update will add the happy ghast that adds the flying mechanic, players will need a better way to navigate the blocky world.

