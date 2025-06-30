All types of cats in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft has many animal mobs, such as cows, dogs, chickens, etc., of which some can be kept as pets, like cats. Over time, Mojang has added multiple cat variants to the game, and each one increases the diversity of the blocky world. If you are looking to keep a pet cat but want something specific, this article will be of great help, as we have listed all the types of cats in the game.

Minecraft has 11 different cat types, and they all spawn in villages. Their appearance is randomly selected when they are generated, meaning finding all of them can be a quest on its own.

You’ll mostly find them near beds or village bells, and they tend to sprint away unless you’re holding raw cod or raw salmon, and crouching to ensure they come close to tame the cats. Let’s look at all these 11 types of cats and what makes them unique.

Every cat type in Minecraft

All the types of cats in Minecraft (Image via MC Fandom/ZaLink700/Mojang Studios)

All these cats are found in two forms: adults and babies. The texture and the colors remain the same in both forms.

Tabby

Tuxedo

Siamese

British Shorthair

Calico

Persian

Ragdoll

White

Black

Orange cat (also called Red)

Jellie

The most well-known cat type is probably the Tuxedo, the black-and-white variant that’s been part of Minecraft for years. Then you have the Tabby, a brown-striped one that looks like a classic house cat. The Calico variant is popular for its orange, black, and white coat, adding more color to your builds.

There’s also the Siamese, with its light fur and dark face, legs, and tail, perfect for players who want a more modern look. The British Shorthair cat is grey with yellow eyes and has a more serious appearance, while the Persian is white and fluffy, perfect for people who live inside castles. Ragdoll cats, on the other hand, look soft and laid back with their white bodies and soft gray-blue markings.

For fans of more exotic styles, there’s the Jellie cat — a community-voted addition named after the real-life pet of YouTuber GoodTimesWithScar. There’s also the Black cat, which only spawns in witch huts or during Halloween. Then we have the Red cat, with an orange tint, and the White cat, which, while simple, can really stand out in darker biomes.

Each cat behaves the same, regardless of appearance. They’ll sleep at the foot of your bed, follow you when tamed, and bring you small gifts like feathers or string after a good night’s rest. They’ll also scare away creepers, which is perhaps one of the most underrated uses of having a cat as a pet.

Taming all eleven types of cats might not offer any gameplay bonus, but it’s a fun side mission. Like collecting records or building statues, sometimes the goal is to just say you did it. Perhaps Mojang Studios should add an achievement for collecting every cat type in the game.

