Armored Pillager in Minecraft Dungeons: Everything you need to know

Minecraft Dungeons players who may have done battle with pillagers in the past should be ready to face their variants, including armored pillagers.

What are Armored Pillagers in Minecraft

Coming to Minecraft Dungeons in two varieties, gold and diamond, armored pillagers are improved versions of standard pillagers with increased health. However, they still retain the standard piercing enchantment and crossbow of their original counterparts.

The two variants are easily distinguished by the trim on their armor, showcasing the gold and sky-blue coloration of gold and diamond Minecraft equipment respectively.

By nature, armored pillagers are ranged combatants, meaning the best way to defeat them and nullify their advantage is to either outrange them or close the distance in melee battle.

Minecraft Dungeons: Additional info and Raid Captains

Minecraft Dungeons provides multiple variants of standard enemies similar to other dungeon crawlers like Diablo and Torchlight (Image via Mojang).

Once spawned, armored pillagers in Minecraft Dungeons operate largely similar to their unarmored counterparts as well as skeletons, geomancers, and spiders in that they will attempt to stay out of the player's melee range.

This is to be expected, as these hostile mobs don't perform well at all at close-range. They also don't move very fast, so repositioning takes time for them and presents an opportunity to take them down. Currently, armored pillagers can spawn in the following locations:

Cacti Canyon

Redstone Mines

Fiery Forge

Highblock Halls

Underhalls

Obsidian Pinnacle

Frosted Fjord

Lone Fortress

Lost Settlement

Windswept Peaks

Gale Sanctum

Colossal Rampart

Gauntlet of Gales

End Wilds

Broken Citadel

Daily Trials

Although they take time to set up, armored pillagers in Minecraft Dungeons possess crossbows enchanted with Piercing, dealing significant damage from even one shot.

The projectile speed is quite quick as well, meaning solid reactions may be necessary for heroes if they're attempting to avoid damage instead of relying on their gear.

In addition, diamond variants of armored pillagers aren't stunnable via basic attacks, and players must rely on either artifacts that inflict stun or a weapon enchanted with Stunning in order to halt the hostile mobs for a short while.

Raid Captains, even stronger versions of Minecraft Dungeons' diamond armored pillagers, can appear often as well. They are the most commonly seen among powerful hostile mobs in Minecraft Dungeons, so it's best to get used to taking them on with regularity.

They appear the same as diamond armored pillagers, but possess a large banner on their back, not unlike their Pillager Captain counterparts in the original Minecraft. They will only appear on missions that have been completed at least once, and deal higher damage and knockback compared to armored pillagers.

They will often be accompanied by fellow illagers in a war party, meaning a group fight will likely be on Minecraft Dungeons players' hands when encountering the captains.

Captains, while being common, don't appear in all areas. However, below are the areas in Minecraft Dungeons where they can be found:

Creeper Woods

Creepy Crypt

Soggy Swamp

Pumpkin Pastures

Cacti Canyon

Redstone Mines

Fiery Forge

Desert Temple

Lower Temple

Highblock Halls

Underhalls

???

Obsidian Pinnacle

Dingy Jungle

Panda Plateau

Overgrown Temple

Frosted Fjord

Lone Fortress

Lost Settlement

Windswept Peaks

Gale Sanctum

Gauntlet of Gales

Colossal Rampart

Abyssal Monument

Radiant Ravine

End Wilds

Broken Citadel

Daily Trials

When Raid Captains are beaten, they drop one of two banners. When players pick up the banner (it will be either a mystery (skull) or threat (Bad Omen) banner), certain modifiers will be applied to the current mission, but the rewards will increase in addition to the standard artifact chest.

The modifiers are wide-ranging and tend to make the fight ahead more difficult, but more rewards lead to more Raid Captains being defeated, which can result in some of the most powerful gear in the game at higher difficulty levels.

