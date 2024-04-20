As Minecraft's 15th anniversary nears, fans are hoping for exciting news while some remain skeptical 

Minecraft will soon turn 15 in May 2024 and the entire player base is eager to know what Mojang Studios has planned for the special occasion. Recently, there have been several leaks claiming what the developers could reveal or announce on the milestone. While some people in the community are excited to speculate, others are not too keen about it.

Here is everything to know about the game's 15th-anniversary leaks and what fans are generally feeling about it.

Disclaimer note: This article discusses certain rewards and features that were recently leaked. They have not been confirmed by Mojang Studios.

Minecraft's 15th anniversary: Leaks and fans' feelings about the milestone

What are the potential leaks related to Minecraft's 15th anniversary?

In Minecraft, capes are unique skin customizations that only Mojang Studios can give. These are novelty items that aren't available in any skin and can't be crafted in-game.

The creeper, the most recognizable hostile mob in the game, seems to be the model for this cape. Many in the community think that this cape might come in Java and Bedrock Edition as part of the game's 15th anniversary.

In addition to the traditional sandbox game, Mojang Studios have tried their hands at 15th creating other games in different genres that draw inspiration from the original. They have created Minecraft Story Mode, Legends, and Earth. Unfortunately, none of them were as famous as the original block game.

Recently, an X user by the name of @SmokeyStack_ shared a screenshot of the credits file of the latest Bedrock Preview version, displaying the phrase "Internal New Games." Although it was not posted on the official website, the X account claims to have spotted this in the credits file. This could also indicate that Mojang Studios is developing a new game that draws inspiration from the first sandbox block game.

A few in the community are also speculating that Mojang could reveal the update name and release date for the upcoming 1.21 update. They also guessed that the developers could drop a major DLC for Legends as well.

The upcoming film about the game was also thrown in the mix while discussing what the Swedish game company could reveal on the game's 15th anniversary.

Fans split on what Mojang Studios could reveal on Minecraft's 15th anniversary

The massive community that the sandbox game has is somewhat split based on what Mojang Studios could reveal on their 15th anniversary.

While some feel that they could hold an event packed with loads of exciting announcements, others have a more pessimistic take on it.

Many argued on whether the developers were going to ditch Minecraft Legends completely or keep working on the RPG game. Some felt that Mojang Studios would not announce anything related to the upcoming film about the game.

In conclusion, only time will tell what the game's creators have in store for the player base for their 15th anniversary, which will take place on May 17, 2024.