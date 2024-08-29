5 best changes and fixes in Minecraft snapshot 24w35a

Minecraft Snapshot 24w35a debuted for Java Edition on August 28, 2024, making a collection of changes to the game, tweaking one of its Experimental Features, and introducing a sizable list of bug fixes. No new features or content are part of this update, but there are still plenty of changes, tweaks, and fixes to pore over and get familiar with.

With all of this in mind, instead of listing out every tweak in the Minecraft Snapshot 24w35a patch notes, it may be better to examine the best changes and fixes that it brings.

5 of the best changes, fixes, and tweaks in Minecraft Java Snapshot 24w35a

1) Pillager raid spawning improvement

Spawning raiders in Minecraft should now be more efficient in Snapshot 24w35a (Image via Mojang)

Though it wasn't necessarily commonplace, there were situations in Minecraft: Java Edition where raids on villages wouldn't begin due to issues with pillager raiders spawning in as they should. This has been addressed in Snapshot 24w35a, which improves overall spawning behavior for pillager raiders and reduces the occurrences of them not finding suitable areas to spawn.

Moreover, raids will no longer start unless raiders find a place to spawn that's no more than 96 blocks above or below the village center. Raids should be able to start much more consistently, thanks to the improved raider spawning behavior.

2) Bundle item selections are simplified

The keyboard shortcuts for selecting items in bundles in Minecraft have been removed (Image via Mojang)

In previous Minecraft Java snapshots, it was possible to use keyboard shortcuts via the number keys to select items contained within bundles. However, according to Mojang, this interfered with the old uses of number keys. The developer decided to remove bundle item shortcuts to ensure that fans could continue using their number keys as intended.

Moreover, the number key shortcuts were considered to have lost some effectiveness because the bundle can now have more than 10 items visible when viewed.

3) Fixing trader llama aggression against hostile mobs

A longstanding Minecraft snapshot bug concerning trader llamas has been fixed (Image via Mojang)

Over the past several years, at least in Minecraft snapshots, trader llamas had a particularly odd issue when facing hostile mobs. When in range of zombies, husks, drowned, illagers, and zombie villagers, trader llamas would effectively ignore them. Considering trader llamas are meant to spit at hostile mobs that draw too close to them, this bug was a bit of an annoyance.

Snapshot 24w35a has finally addressed this longstanding bug and fixed it. Trader llamas should now appropriately attack the hostile mobs named above when they draw close.

4) Snow golem aiming fix

A strange projectile bug for snow golems has been fixed in Snapshot 24w35a (Image via Mojang Feedback)

In the last few Minecraft Java snapshots, snow golems have exhibited very strange behavior due to a bug. When in the vicinity of an enemy, snow golems would fire their snowballs directly above them or down into the ground, but nowhere else. Naturally, this makes snow golems nowhere near as effective as they ordinarily are.

As with many bugs in Snapshot 24w35a, this problem has been fixed. Players on future snapshots should be able to build and use their snow golems as intended when it comes to protection from hostile mobs.

5) Armor swapping no longer deletes armor

Quick-swapping armor pieces should no longer delete them in snapshots (Image via Mojang)

Quick-swapping armor can be pretty useful, but Snapshot 24w34a seemed to have created a very problematic bug for the mechanic. Specifically, if players were in Survival Mode and right-clicked while holding an armor piece and wearing one of the same type, the armor would swap. However, the armor that was removed would be deleted.

Thankfully, this bug has been fixed in Snapshot 24w35a. Players no longer need to worry about completely losing their armor via quick-swap while playing Java Snapshots.

