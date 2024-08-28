Minecraft snapshot 24w35a patch notes: Bundle improvements, raid changes, and many bug fixes

It's another Wednesday, and as expected, Mojang is back with a brand new Minecraft snapshot for Java Edition. The latest snapshot, 24w35a, brings further improvements to bundles, changes to pillagers and illagers during raids, and numerous bug fixes.
Players will no longer be able to use the number keys on their keyboards to select items in a bundle. This change was made with expert players in mind, as they often use the number keys to better manage their hotbars. Additionally, bundles can now store more than 10 different items, making this feature less useful.
Let's go through the complete patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 24w35a to find out about all the new changes and fixes.
Minecraft snapshot 24w35a patch notes
Experimental Features
Bundles
- Selecting items in a Bundle is now only done by scrolling
Changes
For many years, players have complained about the unusual spawning of raids in Minecraft. With the new Minecraft snapshot 24w35a, this issue has been resolved.
- Raiders must find a place to spawn no more than 96 blocks vertically above or below the village center, or a raid will not start
- It is now much less likely for raiders to not find a valid place to spawn when raiding
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 51
Data Pack Version 51
More trial spawner customization incoming:
- Trial Spawner configurations in fields normal_config and ominous_config are now defined in registry trial_spawner
- This allows for easier customization of Trial Spawner configurations in data packs
- Inlined configuration data is still supported
- Entities' rotation on the x axis is now clamped between -90 and 90
- loot command now returns an error when trying to drop from block without loot table (like air)
Loot tables
- Special loot table empty has been removed and is no longer defined in vanilla data pack
Sheep loot tables
- Sheep now always uses a single loot table entities/sheep
- Wool drops are still defined in sub-tables in entities/sheep/<color>, but they are now just dispatched from the main table
- Note: mutton drop is now controlled by the main table, while sub-tables are responsible only for wool drop
- Sheep shearing is now controlled by loot table found as shearing/sheep
Mooshroom shearing loot table
- Mooshroom shearing is now controlled by loot table found as shearing/mooshroom
New conditions
sheep entity sub-predicate
New entity sub-predicate for testing sheep wool Fields:
- sheared - optional boolean
- color - optional wool dye color
Fixed bugs in Minecraft 24w35a
- MC-124331 - Redstone lamps do not show on maps
- MC-129298 - Drowned don't chase you if they are in 1 block deep water
- MC-146805 - Trader Llamas don't attack zombies, drowned, husks, zombie villager and illagers
- MC-148982 - Map color for wheat is incorrect
- MC-167906 - Beehive items at full honey level do not appear with honey in inventory/as item/in hand
- MC-168329 - Bees do not leave their hives in the Nether/End in some cases
- MC-168546 - Bee nest / hive items have no lore
- MC-203382 - The "Bee Our Guest" advancement description only states a beehive is required to unlock
- MC-270742 - Displays don't rotate properly between 179 and 180
- MC-272345 - Some trial spawners don't have an extra breeze out at once when ominous
- MC-273601 - The channeling enchantment no longer functions on tridents without an owner
- MC-273745 - Soul speed momentum resets when jumping on soul sand
- MC-275204 - Coast Armor Trim has generic "Smithing Template" name
- MC-275208 - You cannot move the bundle into or around the inventory using hotkeys
- MC-275220 - Picking up a Salmon in a Bucket doesn't keep its size
- MC-275222 - Salmons always have same hitbox regardless of their size
- MC-275256 - Snow golem shoots to the sky/floor instead of at mobs
- MC-275275 - Footsteps on Monster Spawners create missing subtitle
- MC-275279 - Raiders do not spawn on small islands even though there are close enough places around the village
- MC-275322 - "Subspace Bubble" is granted when exiting and entering some Nether Portals
- MC-275353 - Item Frame/Glow Item Frame "Fixed" tag behaving strangely since 24w33a
- MC-275358 - Renamed bundle's contents are not centered
- MC-275409 - Stuffing too many items into a bundle through commands will cause the capacity bar to overflow
- MC-275410 - Flying in Creative Mode no longer resists the thrust of the bubble column
- MC-275417 - Creepers can destroy vehicles even if mobGriefing is set to false
- MC-275521 - Tall seagrass can now generate when bone mealing one-high water
- MC-275523 - Reduced shield glint applies to the shield's item appearance
- MC-275586 - Renamed items highlighted in the bundle are not in italics
- MC-275612 - Items with rarity values highlighted in bundles do not display their rarity colors
- MC-275752 - Villagers indefinitely stand around items when their "CanPickUpLoot" tag is set to "0b"
- MC-275754 - Random stack trace sometimes appears
- MC-275755 - Attempting to swap armor by right clicking deletes it
- MC-275757 - Using a bucket deletes the bucket in most cases
- MC-275774 - Observers no longer detect redstone dust powering/unpowering
- MC-275778 - Bundle fullness bar texture and color are hardcoded
- MC-275800 - Translucency sorting is broken
- MC-275801 - Use cooldown triggers without item consumption
- MC-275828 - Game crashes when there is an invalid shader path
- MC-275837 - The use_cooldown component uses field cooldownGroup instead of cooldown_group
- MC-275838 - Drowned holds trident upside down
- MC-275843 - Using an empty map (single item in stack) doesn't create a filled map in survival mode
- MC-275851 - diameter in teleport_randomly consume effect is ignored
- MC-275959 - Drowned no longer raise their arms to attack
- MC-276053 - Glass bottles are deleted when used on a water source block
Interested players can download the latest Minecraft snapshot using the Minecraft launcher. To do this, simply create a new installation, select "Minecraft snapshot 24w35a" under versions, and then choose the new installation. Once selected, install the latest Minecraft snapshot to enjoy the new changes and fixes.