Minecraft snapshot 24w35a patch notes: Bundle improvements, raid changes, and many bug fixes

It's another Wednesday, and as expected, Mojang is back with a brand new Minecraft snapshot for Java Edition. The latest snapshot, 24w35a, brings further improvements to bundles, changes to pillagers and illagers during raids, and numerous bug fixes.

Players will no longer be able to use the number keys on their keyboards to select items in a bundle. This change was made with expert players in mind, as they often use the number keys to better manage their hotbars. Additionally, bundles can now store more than 10 different items, making this feature less useful.

Let's go through the complete patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 24w35a to find out about all the new changes and fixes.

Minecraft snapshot 24w35a patch notes

Experimental Features

Bundles

Selecting items in a Bundle is now only done by scrolling

Changes

For many years, players have complained about the unusual spawning of raids in Minecraft. With the new Minecraft snapshot 24w35a, this issue has been resolved.

Raiders must find a place to spawn no more than 96 blocks vertically above or below the village center, or a raid will not start

It is now much less likely for raiders to not find a valid place to spawn when raiding

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 51

Data Pack Version 51

More trial spawner customization incoming:

Trial Spawner configurations in fields normal_config and ominous_config are now defined in registry trial_spawner

This allows for easier customization of Trial Spawner configurations in data packs

Inlined configuration data is still supported

Entities' rotation on the x axis is now clamped between -90 and 90

loot command now returns an error when trying to drop from block without loot table (like air)

Loot tables

Special loot table empty has been removed and is no longer defined in vanilla data pack

Sheep loot tables

Sheep now always uses a single loot table entities/sheep

Wool drops are still defined in sub-tables in entities/sheep/<color>, but they are now just dispatched from the main table

Note: mutton drop is now controlled by the main table, while sub-tables are responsible only for wool drop

Sheep shearing is now controlled by loot table found as shearing/sheep

Mooshroom shearing loot table

Mooshroom shearing is now controlled by loot table found as shearing/mooshroom

New conditions

sheep entity sub-predicate

New entity sub-predicate for testing sheep wool Fields:

sheared - optional boolean

color - optional wool dye color

Fixed bugs in Minecraft 24w35a

MC-124331 - Redstone lamps do not show on maps

MC-129298 - Drowned don't chase you if they are in 1 block deep water

MC-146805 - Trader Llamas don't attack zombies, drowned, husks, zombie villager and illagers

MC-148982 - Map color for wheat is incorrect

MC-167906 - Beehive items at full honey level do not appear with honey in inventory/as item/in hand

MC-168329 - Bees do not leave their hives in the Nether/End in some cases

MC-168546 - Bee nest / hive items have no lore

MC-203382 - The "Bee Our Guest" advancement description only states a beehive is required to unlock

MC-270742 - Displays don't rotate properly between 179 and 180

MC-272345 - Some trial spawners don't have an extra breeze out at once when ominous

MC-273601 - The channeling enchantment no longer functions on tridents without an owner

MC-273745 - Soul speed momentum resets when jumping on soul sand

MC-275204 - Coast Armor Trim has generic "Smithing Template" name

MC-275208 - You cannot move the bundle into or around the inventory using hotkeys

MC-275220 - Picking up a Salmon in a Bucket doesn't keep its size

MC-275222 - Salmons always have same hitbox regardless of their size

MC-275256 - Snow golem shoots to the sky/floor instead of at mobs

MC-275275 - Footsteps on Monster Spawners create missing subtitle

MC-275279 - Raiders do not spawn on small islands even though there are close enough places around the village

MC-275322 - "Subspace Bubble" is granted when exiting and entering some Nether Portals

MC-275353 - Item Frame/Glow Item Frame "Fixed" tag behaving strangely since 24w33a

MC-275358 - Renamed bundle's contents are not centered

MC-275409 - Stuffing too many items into a bundle through commands will cause the capacity bar to overflow

MC-275410 - Flying in Creative Mode no longer resists the thrust of the bubble column

MC-275417 - Creepers can destroy vehicles even if mobGriefing is set to false

MC-275521 - Tall seagrass can now generate when bone mealing one-high water

MC-275523 - Reduced shield glint applies to the shield's item appearance

MC-275586 - Renamed items highlighted in the bundle are not in italics

MC-275612 - Items with rarity values highlighted in bundles do not display their rarity colors

MC-275752 - Villagers indefinitely stand around items when their "CanPickUpLoot" tag is set to "0b"

MC-275754 - Random stack trace sometimes appears

MC-275755 - Attempting to swap armor by right clicking deletes it

MC-275757 - Using a bucket deletes the bucket in most cases

MC-275774 - Observers no longer detect redstone dust powering/unpowering

MC-275778 - Bundle fullness bar texture and color are hardcoded

MC-275800 - Translucency sorting is broken

MC-275801 - Use cooldown triggers without item consumption

MC-275828 - Game crashes when there is an invalid shader path

MC-275837 - The use_cooldown component uses field cooldownGroup instead of cooldown_group

MC-275838 - Drowned holds trident upside down

MC-275843 - Using an empty map (single item in stack) doesn't create a filled map in survival mode

MC-275851 - diameter in teleport_randomly consume effect is ignored

MC-275959 - Drowned no longer raise their arms to attack

MC-276053 - Glass bottles are deleted when used on a water source block

Interested players can download the latest Minecraft snapshot using the Minecraft launcher. To do this, simply create a new installation, select "Minecraft snapshot 24w35a" under versions, and then choose the new installation. Once selected, install the latest Minecraft snapshot to enjoy the new changes and fixes.

