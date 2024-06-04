Raid Omen and Trial Omen in Minecraft 1.21: All you need to know

The next major Minecraft update is 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials. Much of its content is game-changing, such as trial chambers and the new mace weapon. However, the update also has no shortage of smaller, more interesting additions. Two unexpected examples of minor Tricky Trials additions are raid omen and trial omen, which were added alongside a total bad omen revamp.

Detailed below is everything you need to know about the revamped bad omen, as well as both of these two new status effects.

All about the Omen Effects in Minecraft Tricky Trials

The Revamped Bad Omen

Ominous bottles are how bad omen is applied now (Image via Mojang)

As previously mentioned, the bad omen Minecraft status effect got a major rework in Tricky Trials. It is important to go over this revamp to understand both the raid omen and trial omen, since bad omen acts as a foundation for both.

Trending

Bad omen is no longer automatically applied to players when a raid captain is killed, and it does not start a raid when an affected player enters a village. Instead, the status effect is now applied by consuming an ominous bottle. These items drop from raid captains and can also be obtained from the trial spawners found within Minecraft's trial chambers.

And instead of starting raids, bad omen is a foundational effect that has branching replacement effects depending on what the player does.

All about Raid Omen

A raid, summoned by raid omen, attacking a village (Image via Mojang)

For example, if a player with bad omen enters a village, a raid doesn't automatically start. Instead, bad omen will automatically convert into raid omen. This is a separate status effect with a unique icon. Raid omen has a duration of 30 seconds. When this period runs out, a raid will start at the location where the player gained raid omen.

The different levels of bad omen equate to different levels of raid omen. Higher levels of raid omen will summon harder Minecraft raids. For example, the pillagers in higher-level raids will have enchanted crossbows more often than in lower-level raids. Additionally, a defeated raid gives a level of Hero of the Village equal to the raid omen's level.

Since raid omen is a status effect, it can be cleared with a bucket of milk in the 30 seconds a player has it. If removed in this way, a raid will not spawn.

Tricky Trial Omen

A player about to open an ominous vault with a similarly ominous trial key (Image via Mojang)

Trial omen is the other status effect that uses bad omen as a base. Trial omen is a variant of bad omen that is applied to players with bad omen when a non-ominous trial spawner detects them. Any trial spawner within 15 blocks of a player with bad omen will detect them and switch the status effects. The duration of trial omen is equal to 15 minutes per level of bad omen.

Having trial omen will cause all trial spawners to convert into ominous trial spawners. This means they will spawn harder mobs, but they will also drop ominous trial keys rather than regular keys. These keys are used to open ominous Minecraft vaults, which have much better loot than their regular counterparts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback