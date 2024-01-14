Enchantments in Minecraft allow players to add special abilities to their tools or weapons. But not all Minecraft enchantments are equal, with some being more useful than others. We have considered multiple factors in making the list, from the usability to the effectiveness. This enchantment tier list of Minecraft will help players understand which enchantments are worth the hard work, and which ones are better left untouched.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and takes into account the writer's opinions.

Best enchantment tier list for Minecraft

Before we get started, here’s how the tier list works.

S tier - The best enchantments in Minecraft. Players should get these enchantments without thinking twice.

A tier - These enchantments are also great, but not as good as S tier ones. Still, they are definitely worth getting.

B tier - B tier enchantments in this list are overall useful but with some caveats.

C tier - C tier enchantments have very specific cases in which they are useful, but most of the time players will not find them advantageous.

D tier - The absolute worst of enchantments in Minecraft. These enchantments should be avoided at all costs.

With that out of the way, let’s get started with the list.

S tier

The S tier (Image via Mojang)

Infinity, Mending, Unbreaking, Feather Falling, Power.

1) Infinity - Using the Infinity enchantment on the bow will give it infinite arrows to shoot, making it one of the best weapons in the game.

2) Mending - Mending uses the player’s XP gain and mends the tools or the weapons automatically, which means that the tool/weapon will never break.

3) Unbreaking - Unbreaking drastically improves tools and weapons' durability in Minecraft. Players will find the Unbreaking enchantment to be very handy in numerous scenarios during gameplay.

4) Feather Falling - We all know the number of times we have fallen from a cliff or into a cave. This enchantment reduces fall damage, making dying from a fall less likely.

5) Power - Power drastically increases the power of bow shots. Having a very powerful ranged weapon is the best offensive strategy in Minecraft, hence this tier is placed in the ‘S’ tier.

A tier

The A tier (Image via Mojang)

Fire Protection, Fortune, Efficiency, Sharpness, Looting, Flame, Multishot, Fire Aspect.

1) Fire Protection - Fire Protection reduces the damage players take from fire. This enchantment is perfect for exploring the nether as the region mostly consists of lava and fireball-spitting ghasts.

2) Fortune - Fortune, as the name suggests, increases the drop chance of certain items from blocks, making mining easy and quick.

3) Efficiency - Efficiency is another great Minecraft enchantment that makes mining faster. As the name suggests, it increases the efficiency of tools.

4) Sharpness - Sharpness enchantment increases the melee damage of both swords and axes, making these weapons even more powerful.

5) Looting - Looting increases the amount of loot when players kill mobs, making it great for collecting ender pearls.

6) Flame - Flame enchantment can be applied on bows which can then set mobs on fire when shot with arrows.

7) Multishot - Multishot enchantment makes the bow fire three arrows at the cost of just one arrow, drastically improving melee offense.

8) Fire Aspect - Fire Aspect enchantment makes the weapon set targets on fire upon striking.

B tier

The B tier (Image via Mojang)

Loyalty, Smite, Projectile protection, Impaling, Sweeping Edge, Piercing, Punch, Luck of the Sea, Silk Touch.

1) Loyalty - Loyalty enchantment makes a player's trident return back to them. Although useful, this enchantment only works on tridents, making it useless to players who use a different weapon.

2) Smite - Smite works on axes and swords to increase the damage done to undead mobs. Smite should not be confused with Sharpness, since the two enchantments vary in terms of function.

3) Projectile protection - As the name suggests, this enchantment reduces the damage dealt with projectiles.

4) Impaling - Impaling increases the damage done by the trident. The caveat here is that it is only effective on naturally spawning ocean mobs.

5) Sweeping Edge - Sweeping Edge is an enchantment available only in Minecraft Java edition. It increases the damage of a sweeping attack.

6) Piercing - Piercing enchantment makes arrows pierce through multiple enemies.

7) Punch - Punch enchantment in Minecraft increases the knockback effect of arrows.

8) Luck of the Sea - Luck of the Sea enchantment works on fishing rods and increases a player's chances of getting rare items from the sea.

9) Silk touch - Silk Touch enchantment can be very useful and allows players to mine blocks that usually break on mining such as ice, glass, etc.

C tier

The C tier (Image via Mojang)

Knockback, Blast Protection, Aqua Affinity, Depth Strider, Frost Walker, Respiration, Soul Speed, Swift Sneak, Channeling, Riptide, Quick Charge, Lure.

1) Knockback - Knockback increases the distance mobs are knocked away after being hit by a player.

Blast Protection - Blast Protection enchantment reduces the damage from blasts. While it is effective, a better alternative is to simply run away from the source of the explosion.

3) Aqua Affinity - This enchantment increases the speed of mining underwater. It is a great enchantment to use while looking for ocean monuments.

4) Depth Strider - Depth Strider increases a player’s speed underwater. This enchantment is great for underwater exploration.

5) Frost Walker - Frost Walker enchantment allows players to walk on water as each step turns the water underneath into ice.

6) Respiration - Respiration enchantment allows players to hold their breath longer underwater.

7) Soul Speed - Soul Speed increases a player's speed while walking on soul sand or soul soil.

8) Swift Sneak - This enchantment increases the player’s speed while moving in a crouching position.

9) Channeling - When a trident enchanted with Channeling hits a mob, a channel of lightning hits the mob as well. But this enchantment only works during a thunderstorm.

10) Riptide - Riptide is a nifty enchantment that allows players to get launched when the trident is thrown. But it only works in water or during rain, making it mostly useless.

11) Quick Charge - Quick Charge reduces the time the crossbow takes to load another arrow. Again, it is easier to use an enchanted bow.

12) Lure - Lure enchantment decreases the time required for a fish or loot to get attached to the hook of the fishing rod.

D tier

The D tier (Image via Mojang)

Curse of Vanishing, Curse of Binding, Bane of Arthropods.

1) Curse of vanishing - This enchantment destroys all the items the player has upon death. If players are wondering why such an enchantment exists in Minecraft, well, there’s a reason why it is in the ‘D’ tier.

2) Curse of Binding - This enchantment binds the items in the armor slots which then cannot be removed. Only death or breaking the item will remove them.

3) Bane of Arthropods - Probably the most useful enchantment in this tier, Bane of Arthropods reduces the speed of arthropod mobs like spiders and endermites. It also increases the damage dealt to them.

