5 best Minecraft 1.20 update servers

The Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update just dropped, bringing a myriad of new gameplay features to the sandbox title. Some of the most highly anticipated ones include the camel mob, cherry blossom biome, armor trim designs, banner shield designs, and archaeology mechanic. Those looking to enjoy the update may be interested in playing this game on a Minecraft server that has been updated to support version 1.20.

Exploring new patches is always more fun when you're doing so with others. A variety of good Minecraft servers exist for version 1.20 that facilitate that activity. The list in this article offers a look at five options in this regard that are sure to serve anyone well.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Five best Minecraft 1.20 servers for the new update

1) Mox MC

Server IP Address: moxmc.com

Mox MC is a top server for playing Minecraft version 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

First up on this list is Mox MC, a server with a huge variety of different game modes. This includes Minecraft version 1.20 Survival, Minecraft 1.20 Prison, and more.

Furthermore, Mox MC has a community that is welcoming to all new players, and it's extremely easy to get started on this server as well. There are tons of things to do on it, like PvP, parkour, building a plot, and regular server events, so you never get bored. Upon joining the server, you'll find yourself almost immediately welcomed by a friendly staff willing to walk you through how things work on Mox MC.

2) Tulip Survival SMP

Server IP Address: tulipsurvival.com

TulipSurvival is a top SMP server that supports MC 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

This entry is perfect for those in search of a Minecraft 1.20 update SMP server. Although some similar options in this category can get old pretty fast, Tulip Survival has a bunch of cool features that make the game unique and keep things fresh.

Some of the most notable custom features here — aside from all the latest Minecraft 1.20 vanilla content — are land claims, the ability to make towns, and player warps. Not to mention, this is all accompanied by Tulip Survival's in-depth player-based economy.

3) Applecraft

Server IP Address: applecraft.org

Applecraft offers many custom features (Image via Mojang)

With over six years of uptime, Applecraft is one of the most well-known Minecraft servers for playing Survival. Freshly updated, those looking to play the latest Minecraft 1.20 update will have a great time on this server, enjoying many custom gameplay features such as custom items, towns, events, player shops, along with a all-around great community.

If that wasn't enough, Applecraft also offers great rewards for server voting. This includes free /sethomes for voting and also their monthly vote crates, which contain custom enchantments and other unique cosmetic effects.

4) CraftYourTown

Server IP Address: mc.craftyourtown.com

CraftYourTown is one of the top Minecraft towny destinations (Image via Mojang)

Also boasting a six-year uptime, CraftYourTown is worthy of a mention on this list of the best 1.20 servers to try. For those who don't know, it is basically a Minecraft towny server with many unique twists on gameplay, such as:

Balanced player-based economy

Unique cosmetics plugin with cosmetic items & skins

Bank accounts with interest rates

Live virtual map

Huge map with many towns

Customized fishing

Custom spawners that are upgradeable

Lottery plugin

Weekly events

Seasonal events

For anyone in search of a Minecraft 1.20 Towny experience, this server is definitely one to check out.

5) KiloCraft

Server IP Address: 50kilo.org

Kilocraft is a top server to always play the latest version of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

KiloCraft is a server dedicated to running the absolute latest version of Minecraft ever since update 1.13 dropped many years ago. Now updated to support 1.20, it is one of the best servers to play Trails and Tales.

KiloCraft is normally one of the first servers to get updated as soon as a new version of Minecraft is released. This makes it a popular destination among many fans, especially those eager to play the new patches.

Whether it be petting some cute camels, exploring the new Cherry Blossom biome, or playing around with new archeology features, KiloCraft is certainly a great option regardless of the reason one plays Minecraft 1.20.

