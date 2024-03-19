5 best Minecraft flight mods

Minecraft's elytra are a great way to traverse the skies, but players sometimes need to spice things up even further. Whether they want to augment their elytra or find entirely new ways to fly, there are countless flight mods to accommodate. From flying machines to improved elytra controls and more, modding can lift players into the skies in a multitude of ways.

Given the broad range of tastes among Minecraft players, it can take some time to find the right flight mod for one's needs. However, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best options first and work from there.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best Minecraft flight mods worth downloading

1) Immersive Aircraft

Immersive Aircraft introduces lore-friendly craftable flying machines to Minecraft (Image via Luke100000/Modrinth)

If fans want to take to the skies but keep Minecraft's core themes and aesthetic intact, Immersive Aircraft might be the flight mod for them. By introducing new craftable items, players can piece together airships, gyrodynes, and biplanes, which can fly over a world with ease.

Even better, the flying machines introduced in Immersive Aircraft are multiplayer compatible. They also won't be too intensive when it comes to resource costs, as most of the components that comprise them are craftable with some of the most readily available resources in the game.

2) Dragon Mounts: Legacy

Ride a powerful dragon across worlds with this Minecraft flight mod (Image via Kay9/Modrinth)

Many Minecraft players wish they could ride their own Ender Dragon and hatch its eggs. With Dragon Mounts: Legacy, they can accomplish this dream in totality. This flight mod allows players to hatch the Ender Dragon's eggs and breed further dragons to tame, creating an indispensable pet mob to help players conquer their worlds.

Even better, Dragon Mounts: Legacy is customizable and configurable, allowing fans to fine-tune dragon breeds and behaviors, giving them the final say on their draconic companions.

3) Mythic Mounts

Mythic Mounts adds several creatures of legend to ride in Minecraft, including in the air (Image via Chirpy.cricket/Modrinth)

If dragons aren't enticing enough on their own, the Minecraft flight mod Mythic Mounts might be more suitable. In addition to dragons, this mod adds more airborne mobs of legend, including firebirds, griffins, giant moths, nether bats, and more. Each new mob comes with a distinct set of behaviors, growth timers, breeding foods, and responses when their owners are attacked.

Mythic Mounts also introduces a host of terrestrial mounts that can give players an alternative when they're tired of flying through the skies. Mounts can even be equipped with their own armor (by being given horse armor).

4) Hang Glider

Hang Glider, as the name implies, adds upgradeable hang gliders to Minecraft (Image via AsianHalfSquat/YouTube)

This Minecraft mod may not provide flight in the traditional sense, but it does allow fans to soar through the skies in pretty cinematic fashion. The Hang Glider mod introduces upgradeable hang gliders to the game that can pick up additional speed as they receive upgrades. Moreover, the flight controls feel natural and smooth, allowing fans to turn/dive/ascend with ease.

Even though the controls are intuitive, players will still have to be wary of their speed, particularly during descents. A crash can result in a massive amount of fall damage being incurred, so it's best to descend gradually in an open area to avoid wrecking a new hang glider.

5) Do a Barrel Roll

Do a Barrel Roll makes elytra flight feel like a flight simulator (Image via Tavish McEwen/YouTube)

If players prefer to fly with their elytra, Do a Barrel Roll is an excellent flight mod for them. It introduces flight simulator-style controls that allow fans to maneuver the pitch, roll, and yaw of their elytra while in the air. This makes things feel more realistic and provides incredible views while flying about and using the first-person camera.

This flight mod might not be ideal for players prone to motion sickness, but otherwise, it's a fantastic way to experience elytra flight.