7 best Minecraft Fountain designs to build

Whether it be in real life or the blocky world of Minecraft, fountains are elegant structures that captivate audiences. There's something about the sight and sound of flowing water that is simply mesmerizing to idly stare at. It can often be incredibly hard to come up with your own build designs, especially for structures that you want to look aesthetic, but luckily, people show off their builds online every single day.

While there are many ways a fountain can be built, those looking for a starting point can refer to this guide which will explore seven great fountain designs from across the internet that can be easily implemented.

7 elegant Fountain designs to build within Minecraft

1) Frog Fountain

Frog Fountain (Image via YouTube/BitGardener)

This quirky and unusual Minecraft Frog fountain design will surely capture any passers-by's attention. Created by YouTuber "BitGardener" the frog fountain design features a frog spouting water from its mouth. The build is relatively small but is innovative enough to stand out even when placed alongside the most detailed and intricate builds.

Being so small, it's also relatively cheap to build, making it a great option for players looking to build a fountain within Minecraft survival mode or even on one of many survival servers. This build would be especially good in a swamp biome since that is where you'd normally find frogs.

2) Moon Fountain

Moon Fountain (Image via YouTube/Kelpie The Fox)

This Minecraft Moon Fountain created by YouTuber "Kelpie The Fox" has some seriously enchanted vibes and is the perfect ornament to add to any fantasy-inspired Minecraft build. If you've been searching for a fountain with a lunar ambiance, this one is truly fantastic.

While in this particular tutorial, the moon fountain is created from stone, players can use another material instead, such as nether brick, or even different shades of wood. The design is truly something of pure beauty.

3) Heart Lava Fountain

Heart Lava Fountain (Image via YouTube/Parchimarik)

This heart lava fountain created by YouTuber "Parchimarik" isn't your average everyday fountain. Utilizing lava instead of water, this fountain is perfect for those who like to live their life on the edge.

Since this fountain uses lava instead of water, it illuminates brightly at night and could be the perfect trendy light source to keep your Minecraft world bright and safe from any monsters spawning nearby.

4) Big Fountain

Big Fountain (Image via YouTube/Flashhaft)

Sometimes bigger is better, and this Big fountain design adds value to that statement. While the fountain is large, it does not compromise on its attention to detail, featuring many intricate design elements that give it a unique flair to make it stand out among contemporaries.

Since it also features multiple water sources, crafting this fountain is no easy feat and requires a meticulous building process. Once built, however, it can be the perfect focal point for any large outdoor garden, captivating onlookers with its majestic looks.

5) Fountain with a statue

Fountain with a Statue (Image via YouTube/NeatCraft)

Statues and fountains have been combined for centuries and some of the most elegant statues in real life have fountains around them to enhance their looks. Inspired by that, this Minecraft fountain with a statue build goes above and beyond, featuring a horse with a knight riding, given it's on top of an already magnificent water fountain design.

While this build uses a horse atop the fountain as a statue, players can use anything their heart desires. Whether it be an angel, a demon, or something more out of the ordinary, this fountain can be modified to suit pretty much any build.

6) Japanese Fountain

Japanese Fountain (Image via YouTube/Ginerous)

Japanese aesthetics is a fan favorite within the building community and this stellar fountain build shows why. The build has a ton of room for people to walk around and look at it, with many intricate little details put into the design, making it truly stand out as an incredible fountain.

This build would be great inside a larger Japanese-inspired build and the perfect centerpiece. Although amazing, it might take quite a bit of time to create this build due to how unique the design is. Thus, if you're a bit newer to the game, be ready to give yourself time to construct it. Its Japanese accents, such as the torii arches on top of the build, will take some time to perfect.

7) Simple village Fountain

Simple Village Fountain (Image via YouTube/armun)

Sometimes the simple option is best and that fact reigns true with this simple village fountain build. While quaint, this modest build remains elegant and attracts attention. It's a very easy-to-build fountain that can sit anywhere you want, made primarily out of stone brick with greenery surrounding it.

Being so small, this fountain design is also wonderfully simple to construct and cheap in resource costs. Overall, this build makes for a great little touch that can bolster the community feeling and coziness of any Minecraft village.

