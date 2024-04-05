Minecraft's food system gets the job done, and some creative players build entire kitchens in their homes and bases. Be that as it may, a few kitchen mods make players' kitchen builds (as well as their cooking skills) much better compared to what the vanilla game can accomplish. They're perfect for players who want to make more detailed kitchen builds and use them for cooking at the same time.

Due to their popularity, there is a massive collection of different kitchen mods for Minecraft, making it tricky to find one that fits players' tastes. It might not be a bad idea to get started with some of the best kitchen mods for the game before branching out, and some of these mods can be found below.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five of the best Minecraft kitchen mods

1) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod adds several functional kitchen blocks. (Image via MrCrayfish/YouTube)

Although it's technically considered to be a building and decoration mod as opposed to a food mod, MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod introduces plenty of kitchen blocks to Minecraft, nonetheless. This includes blenders, chopping boards, cookie jars, fridges, microwaves, ovens, washing machines, toasters, and more. Even better, most of the blocks in this mod are fully functional.

By using these new blocks, fans can create new food items from existing ones found in the vanilla game. The textures of the kitchen blocks are also based on a player's current resource pack, so they can use different packs to choose how they'd like their ideal kitchen to look.

2) Cooking for Blockheads

This Minecraft kitchen mod is incredibly detailed and fully functional. (Image via Crimson Gaming/YouTube)

Intended to provide a ton of cooking options in a detailed and cozy setting, Cooking for Blockheads is a well-rounded Minecraft kitchen mod that offers plenty of ways to cook tasty dishes thanks to the introduction of fully functional kitchen blocks. Players can get started with a recipe book or a cooking table and start making quality foods with as little as a single click.

Even better, Cooking for Blockheads' kitchen is heavily modular and can be upgraded and diversified as required. Players can even make a miniature cow in a jar to provide them with infinite milk, and several other blocks can be used to increase storage capacity, access infinite water, and much more.

3) [Let's Do] Candlelight

This Minecraft kitchen mod is perfect for more relaxed and personal dining. (Image via Satisfyu/Modrinth)

If players love the idea of a more intimate dining experience, then [Let's Do] Candlelight might be perfect for them. It introduces a new cooking system that sees players making large meals that consist of several different food types that can feed multiple players at once, and they can even snack on their foods off of placeable plates that can provide bonus hunger and saturation restoration.

This Minecraft kitchen mod also introduces a few new crops to use like tomatoes and broccoli, frying pans and cooking pots, and even a set of armor with a culinary theme.

4) [Let's Do] Bakery

This mod takes a different approach to making tasty kitchen snacks. (Image via Satisfyu/Modrinth)

While cooking new food items is all well and good, sometimes players want to do a bit of baking as well, and this Minecraft kitchen mod can certainly accommodate. [Let's Do] Bakery introduces new types of bread and new sweets like cakes and tarts. Three new blocks allow for more focused pastry baking, as well as providing stations for glazing and constructing cakes.

As a bonus, sweets made in this mod can provide a boost to your speed and strength, and players can even show off their best-baked creations with new display blocks.

5) Farmer's Delight

Farmer's Delight has proven to be a hit among fans. (Image via Vectorwing/Modrinth)

Arguably the most popular cooking and kitchen mod for Minecraft at the moment, Farmer's Delight is a mod full of content surrounding new crops, new kitchen blocks, as well as plenty of functional blocks and decorations. From stews to salads to desserts, there's no shortage of dishes to make, and players can even access new ways to improve their crop yields.

New tools and weapons are introduced to help players procure their ingredients as well, making Farmer's Delight one of the most wide-ranging cooking, farming, and building mods in Minecraft.