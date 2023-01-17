Top 5 Minecraft mods for building and construction

Minecraft is a sandbox game that allows players to use various blocks to create whatever the player desires. Their imagination is the only limitation when building things in Minecraft.

However, since the game has been out for over a decade, many experienced players have lost interest in the same old blocks.

Modding is the art of introducing new features to a game or improving existing features. The intention of modding is to escape the same playstyle the player is used to and make performing certain tasks in the game more fun.

Best building and construction Minecraft mods

The Minecraft community is actively creating new mods for the game, and thousands of them are available to download for the latest version.

Here are some of the best mods to enhance the building and construction experience of Minecraft in the newer versions:

5) Macaw's Bridges

Minecrafters have shown their love for bridges for a long time by creating some of the most detailed ones over lakes and other small water bodies. With this mod, a good deal of custom bridges and stairs of every wood type can be added to the game.

Upon installing this amazing mod, players will be surprised by the variety they can use. Iron bridges, stone bridges, and unique rail bridges can also be accessed through this.

Similar to this, there are more Macaw mods with unique furniture, roofs, and more that players can check out.

4) LotTweaks

With less than 90,000 downloads on the CurseForge website, LotTweaks is one of the most underrated mods for builders. It does not add new blocks or items to the game but introduces new features ideal for creative mode builders.

The mod extends the range by breaking, placing, or picking blocks by over 100 blocks. This makes building things and making changes to huge structures a lot easier.

By pressing "U," players can determine how far a block they are aiming for is.

Pressing "G" replaces the block the player's crosshair is on with the one in their hand.

Arguably the best feature in this mod is being able to pick up any block the player is aiming at by pressing the "V" key.

While holding this key, a wheel also appears that lets the player choose a block similar to what they were aiming at.

3) Litematica

This is a cool mod that lets the player save a structure or anything in an area as a schematic. The saved one can then be loaded anywhere they want.

When loading a schematic, a hologram of the saved structure appears, which shows exactly how it will look when placed.

2) Chisel & Bits

This fantastic mod has over 91 million downloads on the CurseForge website. The Chisel & Bits mod allows the player to tinker with existing blocks to create buildings at a micro-scale.

With a chisel, players can remove small bits from a block they are aiming at and move the bit to their inventory. To help do so, the mod adds a few items, such as magnifying glass, wrench, and tape measure.

1) WorldEdit

WorldEdit is a popular extensive mod that is a must-have for players who enjoy building large structures. It adds some Minecraft commands that allows to create big things effortlessly.

Some of the most useful commands in the WorldEdit mod lets the player copy-paste mobs, entities, structures, and chunks. It is challenging to use. Therefore, it is recommended that players learn how to use it in a separate Minecraft world before using its features in their primary one.

