5 best Minecraft bridge designs for beginners

Bridges in Minecraft are among the most-constructed structures in the game. They are primarily made in the Nether realm, where players keep going down one of the axes and build them over huge lava lakes. Gamers can also make them in the End realm to travel from one island to another.

Apart from practical uses, they can also be built as decorative structures. When players change the look of their base and its surroundings, they can also create bridges that connect them to different biomes and locations. This can apply to both the End and Nether. Here are some basic ideas for building bridges in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Players can create bridges in many other ways.

5 great bridge design ideas for Minecraft new players

5) Hidden redstone bridge

A few simple redstone contraptions can create a hidden bridge in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want to create a bridge over a body of water but wish to hide it completely, they can do so with some simple redstone contraptions. Gamers can create a circuit of redstone torches that are 'off' by default and place sticky pistons on top of them.

Subsequently, the pistons can have regular dirt or sand blocks, which are capable of blending in with other underwater blocks. When this circuit is connected to a lever, the bridge can be activated and deactivated. The sticky pistons will either bring the dirt blocks up to create a bridge or go down and hide in plain sight.

4) Arching bridge

Arching bridge looks quite unique in Minecraft and offers a medieval aesthetic (Image via Reddit/u/NoDakSmack)

The arching design of a bridge looks the most beautiful when it's over a small river, connecting two plains biomes. This type of bridge is extremely easy to build, and players can innovate and construct one with a unique set of blocks. That said, the best ones to use here are stone bricks.

To light everything up, lanterns can be placed on the bridge railing, or small lamp posts can be made on the bridge itself.

3) Tunnel Bridge for Nether

This might not be the most aesthetically pleasing bridge, but it will keep players safe in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

This particular type of bridge might not be the most beautiful or aesthetically pleasing, but it is crucial for players when they are in the Nether. The hellish realm has loads of mysterious creatures that can kill gamers in various ways. Hence, making a safe pathway to travel through the dimension is a good idea.

Players can make bridges and pathways over massive lava lakes and deadly biomes to keep themselves safe. These bridges must also be built like a tunnel since ghasts can shoot fireballs from above and harm gamers.

2) Valley Bridge

Valley bridges are perfect for traveling on foot or using a railway system (Image via PlanetMinecraft)

Since the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, the Overworld has had massive mountains that players could traverse. Hence, creating a good bridge that connects two mountains will greatly help new gamers. They can either build a simple bridge or decorate it by making a classic arch support underneath it.

1) Hanging Bridge

Hanging bridges in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/HappySmurfday)

Many players must've seen a hanging bridge in real life, made of ropes and wooden planks. While the physics of the game will not allow such a thing to dangle and move about, gamers can still build one in the game with the help of slabs and fences.

A gradual slope can be created with slabs, and the fences on either side can act as ropes that support the whole bridge. Players can also use iron bars or chains on the sides.

