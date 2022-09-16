5 things to know before playing Minecraft Skyblock

Skyblock is one of the most famous custom Minecraft game modes created by the community. It is the opposite of what a regular world offers to a player in the title. Minecraft's world map is considered one of the largest, made up of billions of blocks, stretching millions of chunks. Skyblock, on the other hand, spawns players on a small island suspended in the air.

While exploring a vast world to find some of the rarest items is a different type of challenge, gamers have grown fond of Skyblock. However, gamers have to mindfully use their resources in it. Players who are new to the game and are going to play mode for the first time must remember certain things.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 points to keep in mind before playing Minecraft Skyblock

5) No exploration aspect

Players will soon understand that this game mode is not meant for exploration (Image via Mojang)

Players who are strangers to the concept of Skyblock will soon understand that this particular game mode does not offer any kind of exploration. Gamers will be stuck on a small island with nothing but the sky and void surrounding them. Hence, it is the complete opposite of what the traditional Minecraft world presents, which is a near-endless map with loads of biomes and structures to explore.

Players are always stuck on their respective islands and try to expand on whatever they have. They will not be accessing unique structures or biomes here.

4) Don't fall

Players must be cautious while playing on the Skyblock island (Image via Mojang)

Even though players are at risk of taking fall damage or tumbling into the void in the normal world, Skyblock takes matters to a whole new level. Since gamers are stuck on a small island with nothing but a void underneath it, it is crucial that they take extra care while walking around the island.

If gamers fall and die in the void, they will lose all the items in their inventory. Since all resources are extremely important in this mode, losing them will cost players dearly.

3) No item is useless

Nearly all the items in this Minecraft mode are precious and useful (Image via Mojang)

When gamers play in a regular vast world, they frequently chuck useless items out of their inventory to create space. Due to the abundance of blocks and resources present in a regular world, this does not have major consequences. However, people who are playing Skyblock must regard each and every item as important since it can be used in one way or another. Of course, this rule can be ignored when players have progressed further and adapted to the world.

2) Farms are crucial

Farms counter the limited resource factor of this Minecraft mode (Image via Sirknightj/Jerry)

Farms are certain contraptions that players can create to automatically or semi-automatically yield a particular type of item. Creating them is even more important in Skyblock since it directly counters the concept of limited resources. If gamers have multiple farms for important resources, they will not have to worry about preserving items or blocks. That said, they are quite complex to build in Skyblock due to limited space and resources.

1) Limited resources

New players must understand the core concept of Minecraft Skyblock (Image via Mojang)

Players who are brand new to Skyblock must understand the core concept of the game mode. The game's vanilla version boasts a vast world map with innumerable blocks, biomes, and mobs to interact with. This gives gamers uncountable opportunities and ways to play the title.

However, Skyblock does the opposite and grants players access to just enough resources to barely survive in a world. There is no biome variation, no caves, no mobs, and not even a wide variety of blocks. Gamers will have a few items and blocks to work with and survive. Hence, Skyblock is widely popular among intermediate and expert players in the community.

