5 best Minecraft structures for diamonds in 2022

Eleven years after Minecraft's release, diamonds are still the most sought-after items in the game. These are rare earth minerals that can be used to craft some of the strongest tools, weapons and armor. Additionally, it is used to craft other items and blocks like enchanting tables, jukeboxes, firework stars, and more.

Finding these precious items is quite hard as players need to mine deep underground for hours to get even a handful of them. However, there are several unique structures scattered all around the world where players can find them as well.

Though players don't usually aim to specifically loot these structures for diamonds, they can find a good amount in some of them.

Top 5 Minecraft structures to find diamonds (2022)

5) Shipwrecks

Shipwrecks are great for finding good loot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Shipwrecks are some of the most common structures that players can find if they explore the ocean biomes for a while. These are broken down and sunken ships that generate some chests. Though players will find useless loot in most of them, they can find excellent loot in them.

These structures have a 14.1% chance of generating a diamond in one of the chests. They are not the best structures to loot, but have a decently high spawn rate for those specifically looking for diamonds.

4) Bastion Remnants

Bastion Remnant variant in which diamonds have a chance to generate in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As players explore the hellish realm known as the Nether, they will soon find a dark-colored structure called Bastion Remnants. The structure will be swarming with Piglins, but will also generate several chests with excellent loot. This is where players can also find diamonds.

Bastion Remnants have a 15.8% chance of having two to six diamonds in their treasure chest. Remember, there are several variants of Bastion Remnants present in the game. Players will need to find a variant that has a chest in the middle of the structure, surrounded by lava and magma cube spawners.

3) Nether Fortress

Nether Fortress in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As the name suggests, this is another structure that generates in the Nether realm. The structure will be filled with hostile mobs like Wither Skeletons and Blazes. Hence, players will have to be cautious while raiding. Chests can be found in different corridors and bridges, containing excellent loot.

There is a 19% chance of at least one to three diamonds generating in a Nether Fortress chest. Players can also find other diamond-made tools, weapons, and armor in these chests as well.

2) End City

End City in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

End Cities are some of the last structures players get to explore since they are only accessible after they defeat the Ender Dragon. These structures will be guarded by mysterious creatures called Shulkers. They are immovable hostile mobs that attack players with levitation bullets.

Once players fight their way through the structures, they will find chests with some of the best loot in the game. There is a 21.2% chance of two to seven diamonds generating in these chests. However, players can also obtain enchanted diamond gear that is better than just getting diamonds.

1) Buried Treasure Chest

Buried Treasure hidden underground in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though this particular place cannot be called a structure since it only contains one chest, it has the highest chance of generating diamonds.

These structures can be found by exploring a buried treasure map found in shipwreck chests. Once players open these maps, they will need to travel to the red cross.

There is about 60% chance of diamonds generating on these buried treasure chests. Shipwrecks and buried treasures are two of the best structures to give players a huge boost early in the game.

Note: This article only covers those structures that have the highest chance of generating diamonds. There are many other structures that generate the precious item in chests.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Edited by Danyal Arabi