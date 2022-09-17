Top 5 Minecraft redstone build ideas for beginners

Redstone is a special feature in Minecraft. In the most basic sense, it is an electrical component in the game that powers up certain types of blocks and items.

Redstone is arguably the most powerful feature in the game. Over the years, talented players have tested the limits of the component and created stunning contraptions.

However, redstone can be really confusing for new players who are taking their first steps in Minecraft. Luckily, they can create loads of simple redstone contraptions that can benefit them in several ways. They might not be extremely powerful or automate most of their work, but they can be helpful at times.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other redstone contraptions that are beginner-friendly.

Ranking flying machine, observer-piston contraption, and 3 other simple yet great Minecraft redstone builds for beginners

5) Hidden Entrance

Contraption for secret hidden entrance in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players can use a simple redstone contraption to create a completely hidden base entrance. They need to create a circuit that will activate with a redstone torch and enable a set of sticky pistons to pull natural blocks away to reveal the entrance.

Players must remember to hide the block where they can place the redstone torch. Otherwise, other players might find out (if it's built on a multiplayer server). Furthermore, they must also create a circuit to open the gate from inside the base.

4) Flying Machine

Simplest Flying Machine in Minecraft with a few blocks (Image via Mojang)

If players frequently travel from point A to B in their world, building a flying machine can do wonders for them. This build is an automatic moving contraption that can travel in the X or Z axes, depending on how it is built. Players will only need a few honey blocks, observers, and sticky pistons to make them.

Players must remember to place obsidian blocks on both the stations, specifically where honey blocks come in contact with them. A trapdoor can be placed on the side of the obsidian block. Players can flick it to start the flying machine as the observer will detect it.

3) Automatic Lamp

Automatic redstone lamp with daylight sensor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the simplest redstone contraptions a player can create. It only involves crafting two redstone-related blocks and placing them adjacent to one another to create a great quality-of-life build.

The daylight sensor automatically detects day or night and sends a redstone signal to a redstone lamp which can switch on or off accordingly.

Players can use this technique to create automatic lamps around their base. The redstone lamps can be an improvement over torches in terms of aesthetic as well.

2) Observer-piston contraption for crop farms

The simplest form of sugarcane farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The observer and piston combination is used in many basic crop farms. Hence, newcomers should know exactly how they work. An observer is placed above a piston adjacent to a crop that needs to be automatically broken and stored.

Once the crop grows to the observer level, the block detects a block state change in front of it and sends a redstone signal. This signal triggers the piston to extend its arm and break the crop.

This contraption is extremely simple to create and is a base for loads of complex redstone machinery.

1) Railway System

Railway system will help players travel the Minecraft world with ease (Image via Mojang)

Whether it's going from the base to the mines or traveling to a new area, creating a railway system with all kinds of redstone-powered rails will help players immensely.

Even though it is one of the oldest ways to travel in the game, newcomers will learn a lot about basic redstone by creating a railway system.

Instead of creating a stairway to access the mines, players can create an entire railway system to reach the last mined area with ease.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far