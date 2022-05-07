How to build simple flying machine with honey blocks in Minecraft?

Flying machines are excellent redstone contraptions that can be built in Minecraft. The vast sandbox game gives players access to a vast world and has redstone mechanisms with which players can make a plethora of machines and automated contraptions.

It essentially can send a signal to another block, which changes its block state automatically, resulting in several types of contraptions.

One of the many redstone contraptions is a flying machine. However, players have come up with all kinds of flying machines used for various purposes over the years. One of its primary functions is to automatically move blocks and players from one place to another.

Even if players are new to the concept, they can easily make a simple flying machine with the help of honey blocks and a few other items.

Steps to make a simple flying machine with honey blocks in Minecraft

1) Gather items needed to make the machine

Before flying around in their new contraption, players will need a few essential things to make the machine and the stations where they should stop. These are all the items and blocks required to create the machine:

2 Obsidian blocks

4 Honey blocks

2 Observers

2 Sticky pistons

2 trapdoors

Few temporary blocks

2) Make the stations for the machine to stop

Station to stop and start the machine (Image via Minecraft)

A flying machine is essentially made from an endless loop of redstone signals that are constantly observed by observers and activating the pistons. Hence, players will need a strong block like obsidian to stop the machine.

Similarly, players will need a trapdoor that can be opened and closed to activate the observer and restart the machine.

The station will consist of an obsidian block which will be placed on the honey block side, and a trapdoor which will be put towards the observer side of the machine.

3) Making of the machine

How to make the machine (Image via Minecraft)

Players can choose one station once the stations are made and build the machine. Players must never make the overall contraption too high as they won't be able to find another high point to stop the machine. They must always make them moderately high.

Players can start by placing an observer, a sticky piston, and two honey blocks in one line without changing direction. The same line of blocks should be placed on the other side, but it should face the opposite side.

4) Starting the machine and where to stand

Stand on the honey block (Image via Minecraft)

Players can get on top of the honey blocks once the whole contraption is made, along with the stopping stations. Honey blocks are much better than slime as these blocks will hold players to the machine while they are flying.

If players make the machine from slime blocks, they will need a special barrier on top to stop it from sliding off the machine while it's moving.

Once players position themselves on the honey block, they can flick the trapdoor in front of the observer to activate the machine. They can stick onto the machine and reach the destination where the obsidian block will stop.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar