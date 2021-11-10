Slime vs honey in Minecraft: How different are the two blocks? 

At first glance, Minecraft players might assume that slime blocks and honey blocks are very similar. While they do have several things in common, the two gelatinous-seeming blocks are quite different.

They have vastly different functions, appearance and benefits. They are similar in the fact that they can be two of the most useful blocks in Minecraft.

However, they're still ultimately very different blocks. They're crafted differently and would never really be confused for one another.

Comparing slime blocks and honey blocks in Minecraft

Well, for starters, there are a few similarities. Both blocks have a similar feel and seem like they're made of the same material. They're not, obviously, as one is made from slime and the other honey.

Additionally, they both have a similar primary use. These are two of the best blocks for erasing fall damage. Falling onto honey blocks will absorb a ton of fall damage. In case of slime blocks, landing onto them will cause the player to bounce without incurring any fall damage.

Slime blocks are bouncier than honey blocks.(Image via Minecraft)

They also function similarly in that they both slow down mobs, though it's drastically slower for honey blocks.

That's pretty much where the similarities end, though. A slime block is crafted with nine slime balls, which come from killing slimes. Slimes are one of the rarer mobs to find in Minecraft. Honey blocks are crafted with four honey bottles, which can be acquired from a honeycomb.

slicedlime @slicedlime The change made to slime and honey blocks in the latest Bedrock beta is not a Bedrock exclusive. Also coming soon to a Java snapshot near you. The change made to slime and honey blocks in the latest Bedrock beta is not a Bedrock exclusive. Also coming soon to a Java snapshot near you.

Another key difference is how they are used with redstone. When being moved by a piston, entities on a honey block's surface will be moved with it. They are not launched in a certain direction, as if they are being pushed. In contrast, the opposite is true when a slime block is involved.

For a slime block, nothing happens if it is pulled with a redstone piston. For a honey block, the items will come with it. Slime blocks are also more transparent than honey blocks in Minecraft.

