Minecrafter builds anti flying machine artillery with redstone

Players of Minecraft can build all sorts of interesting contraptions. The possibilities are endless, from the standard fare of houses to sprawling cities and even working graphing calculators. Recently, a Redditor named u/Racram04 showcased a video on the r/Minecraft subreddit of their working anti-aircraft artillery. The video shows a flying object approaching the weapon and then being destroyed quickly.

When posting the build video on Reddit, user u/Racram04 showcased that this redstone Anti Flying-Machine Artillery (AFMA) uses redstone and daylight sensors to locate the target. After sensing the target, the weapon loads 16 TNT blocks and then fires them out at a height of 25-40 blocks, enveloping the target in explosions. Redditors weighed in on the comments.

Many players were highly impressed with this interesting redstone build

There were many positive comments in response to u/Racram04's Anti Flying-Machine Artillery weapon. Most of them stated just how cool of a concept this was and how they would love to make one in their world or even put their spin on it. Some asked thoughtful questions on how they could improve it in a possible version 2 build of the weapon.

Some players had helpful suggestions to make the next version of the weapon work better

There was slight concern over the weapon utilizing daylight sensors to detect incoming flying enemies. Some players joked about needing to invade at night. Others asked more technical questions about the daylight cycles and how this would affect the machine going off. u/Racram04 was open to suggestions and even encouraged others to build their own.

u/Racram04 stated they were working on a fully functional military base

In the comments section, u/Racram04 stated that their overall vision was to have a completely working military base with all different types of weaponry. While working on the second version of this, their priority is to make them stackable to cover more area and be more direct with the strikes to any incoming flying enemies.

Reddit is an excellent place for players to share their builds with other players

Reddit is a fantastic place for players of Minecraft to share their builds, such as this Anti Flying-Machine Artillery weapon. Players seemed interested in taking this build and working on their versions, and u/Racram04 seemed entirely on board to get any insight into improvements to the build. By working together, perhaps the community will see more builds of this nature in the future.

