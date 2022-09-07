5 best Minecraft future update ideas

After the successful release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, players are eager to know what Mojang has in store for their upcoming updates. Throughout the year, loads of enthusiastic players speculate and debate about new features that could be added to the game to further enhance and refresh the age-old game.

During The Wild Update period, Mojang showcased many features that unfortunately weren't released in the actual update. While some players are still sad and want those features in future updates, others are debating how Mojang should focus on existing features and give them an overhaul.

Here are a few speculated and discussed features that players might want in future updates.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

From Archeology to Ancient City portal: Top 5 ideas for future Minecraft updates

5) Birch Forest Biome overhaul

Concept art of the Birch Forest showcased in Minecraft Live 2021 for The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

Birch Forest is one of the most underwhelming and boring Overworld Biomes. From tree textures to the biome's overall composition, most players dislike many things about it. Hence, they were highly excited for it to change in the 1.19 update.

Unfortunately, Mojang announced that they would not change the Birch Forest Biome. Hence, this could be one of the best features for future updates since players love the concept art shown during Minecraft Live 2021.

4) Archeology features

Archeology features showcased in Minecraft Live 2020 (Image via Mojang)

Another unreleased feature that never saw the light of day was Archeology and Archeological Excavation sites. This was introduced way back in 2020 as Mojang was planning to release the Caves and Cliffs updates. Even two years after its announcement, it hasn't been released in any game version.

Hence, this could also be a great feature for future updates since Mojang already has the basic concept ready for it. Although players are not as excited about the feature as they were a few years back, it can still breathe new life into the exploration aspect of the game.

3) Bundles

Bundles can be obtained through commands in Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Bundles are one of the features that Mojang could release soon since its development is nearly complete. In a video before the release of The Wild Update, one of Mojang's developers explained how the new item was not working on touch devices. Other than that, it works perfectly fine on every device.

Consequently, this feature will most likely be released in the upcoming update or in the near future. Bundles will help players store more items in their inventory and act as a more common alternative to shulker boxes.

2) Updated End realm

The End realm is the only place that has not been appropriately updated in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since the release of the Nether Update, Caves and Cliffs Updates, and The Wild Update, the Overworld and the Nether realms have been sufficiently overhauled. The only realm left is the End; hence, loads of players on various social media platforms are urging and debating how the upcoming update should do something for the final realm of Minecraft.

Since it only generates End Cities and does not have any significant features or biome variations, players are eager to see how Mojang upgrades the mysterious realm.

1) Ancient City portal and a new realm

The Ancient City's center structure looks like a portal to a new Minecraft realm (Image via Mojang)

Ever since Mojang showcased the Ancient City structure, millions of players have excitedly speculated and discussed how the structure's central statue looks like a portal area. Even the reinforced deepslate block surrounding the empty hole has the same characteristics as the End portal frame.

Some players and modders are so convinced about it that they have even made several custom mods that let anyone open a new realm through the Ancient City center statue. Hence, it is one of the best ideas for future updates since Mojang can introduce a new realm.

