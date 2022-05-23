How to make a secret base entrance in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can make all kinds of structures and automatic contraptions with the help of varied items and blocks. Though players who usually play in a single-player world only need to protect their base and structures from hostile A.I. mobs, those who frequently play on multiplayer servers need to build a much stronger and safer base.

As the world of the game is huge, players can build their base almost anywhere. If they want to protect their multiplayer base and hide it in plain sight, there are certain ways to make complex and secret base entrances.

Steps to make a secret base entrance in Minecraft

Items to have

First, players must have certain types of blocks and items to build a successful redstone contraption that will reveal and hide the entrance perfectly. While redstone contraptions can be challenging for new players, knowing the basics makes the process significantly easier. Here are all the items needed:

8 sticky piston

19 redstone dust

1 redstone repeater

1 redstone torch

1 redstone block

1 observer

1 button

1) Create a small area for the redstone contraption

Piston room with six pistons (Image via Minecraft)

For the secret redstone operated entrance door to work, players will first need to find or build a suitable and natural-looking foot of a hill where they can make a secret entrance. From there, they can start mining and make a small room for the contraption. Players will need to build a 3x4x5 area on one side and a 4x2x2 area on the other.

The smaller side will be for pistons, and the larger room will be for the rest of the contraption.

2) Place pistons and connect them with redstone

Pistons connected with redstone (Image via Minecraft)

Players must first place four sticky pistons at 90 degrees to the entrance, then place two more that will be facing towards the entrance. Players can then place redstone dust and a redstone repeater on top of these six pistons and move the repeater to two ticks.

This works as a mechanism that pulls and pushes the blocks of the secret entrance. Ensure that the blocks used to hide the entrance blend well with the outside surroundings.

3) Create the redstone key room

The key room with redstone torch outside (Image via Minecraft)

The key room will essentially consist of another contraption that a player can activate and deactivate to move the pistons. It will be built in a bigger room on the opposite side.

First, players will have to place a redstone torch outside and connect it with a sticky piston, followed by an observer. Then another sticky piston must be placed horizontally with a redstone block. This redstone block will then have four redstone dust that will go up and connect with the redstone connection of the pistons.

4) Connecting a button to close the secret door

Button going to the first sticky piston in the key room (Image via Minecraft)

Once this is set up, players will notice that the pistons will push the blocks and close the entrance. Finally, players will need to build a button that can reopen the door from inside. This can be done by simply connecting the first sticky piston of the key room to a button that the player can walk up to with the help of redstone dust.

