How to defend your base from other players on Minecraft servers?

On some Minecraft servers, players can have a hard time protecting their base from other players. The act of destroying or ruining any other player's experience in the game is called griefing.

Griefing on Minecraft servers has been quite popular over the years. Thousands of players derive fun from destroying other players' bases. Hence, entering a server and building their own base can be pretty daunting for new players.

However, the game is so old that players have come up with various types of tricks to counter the attacks from other players. Even though players can easily respawn and plan their attacks again, they will have to think twice before doing it again.

There are even ways to kill them and even destroy their valuable items.

Ways to defend your base against other players on Minecraft servers

Build a completely secret base

A secret base deep underground with a lava trap inside (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most basic ways to protect a base on a server is by building it in a secret place. A server world is equally huge. Hence, players can travel almost endlessly in any direction. This way, players can build a secret base that is quite secluded from the main playing area where most players are present.

On top of that, players can set up clever redstone contraptions to enter the secret base and hide the entrance with normal blocks that blend with the biome. This could be the first line of defense against other players as they will have a hard time finding the exact spot where the entrance is.

Setting up dangerous traps

If players find a secret entrance to the base, they can further strengthen their defense by creating all kinds of traps that can put players in dangerous situations and even kill them. There are two major traps: Gravity block traps and explosive traps.

With clever techniques, players can place fake sand or gravel blocks affected by gravity on top of a huge hole that can trap players the moment they walk on gravity-affected blocks. This huge pit can also have loads of lava and explosives to kill players infiltrating.

Lava pool a few blocks below the surface so that players can't jump out, this can be hidden with redstone contraptions (Image via Minecraft)

Other than this, players can also place contraptions that will set off many explosions once players activate them. Make sure to build a base entry, a trap, and a base far from each other as the explosions may affect the base and the entrance contraption.

These are only a few ways to defend a base. There are several other tricks that players can use, like using obsidian to trap players or protect the base, using anvils or dripstones to kill players, and much more.

