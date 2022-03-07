5 things you should avoid while building a secret base in Minecraft

Sometimes Minecraft players just want to have a little extra privacy away from other players on the server. Maybe they are looking to protect their valuables, or just to get away from it all.

In addition to the cool factor of having a hidden base, it is practical in a game where losing items can set a player back significantly. Here are some tips for players looking to create their own secret bases.

5 things that players should not do when creating a secret base in Minecraft

There are many ways that players can begin to build their secret bases, and different ways to hide them once created.

1) Do not forget to pack materials for building

Players should ensure that they are prepared for their build by making sure they have enough materials on hand (Image via Minecraft)

When setting out to make their perfect secret base, players should ensure they have enough materials to do so. It can be easy for players to get carried away and then not have enough materials to build what they want. By packing enough materials for the job at hand, players can ensure they don't get caught having to abandon their project before it even starts.

2) Do not go in without a rough idea of a build in mind

By planning ahead, players can utilize their base to its fullest extent (Image via Minecraft)

When setting out to build the ultimate secret base, it really helps to have a design or plan in mind. How will players enter the base? What items does the player need inside? By asking those questions, the player is better able to plan for the build and ultimately design a better hidden base. Players can also design a rough draft on paper, or make one in creative mode if they plan on trying it in Survival.

3) Do not just build the base anywhere

Digging straight down is an option, but it may not be the most effective secret base idea out there (Image via Minecraft)

Going along with the point of planning out a player's build in advance, they should also think about where they want to place the base. If a player truly wants to make it a secret, they should think about where they can place it so it won't be found. By digging into the side of a mountain or cliff, they can help offset the chances of it being found. Underground bases can work, but they need a quality location.

4) Do not forget to bring a torch

Building a hidden base can get quite dark, and players should bring a light source (Image via Minecraft)

When players are mining underground to create an underground base, or just delving deep into their hidden base, they need to remember to bring light sources.

It gets dark very fast, and it's easy to lose track of what the player is doing, or even get attacked by mobs if it's too dark. Players can place torches down that will not only protect them from hostile mobs, but also help them finish their build.

5) Do not forget to hide the base entrance

Placing the entrance in a place that is well hidden will help keep unwanted players out of a secret base (Image via Minecraft)

Players who don't want their bases to be discovered easily should try hiding their base entrances in ways that don't immediately stand out. Using hidden trap doors, pressure plates, or hidden buttons to open doors to the base can be a great way for players to stay out of sight and keep their valuables hidden too.

Edited by Siddharth Satish