What is the use of respawn anchors in Minecraft?

One of the unique blocks in Minecraft is the respawn anchor. When players enter the world, they quickly progress and venture into the Nether. However, they respawn back to the overworld whenever they die in the hellish realm. This is where the block comes into play.

Nether is a terrifying realm filled with mysterious hostile mobs and abundant amounts of lava. Players have a much higher chance of getting damaged or dying in the realm. Hence, crafting and using the block can significantly help the players.

Though crafting and using the block can be a little tricky, it can greatly help players to stay in the realm.

How to craft and use respawn anchors in Minecraft?

How to craft a respawn anchor block

Respawn anchors are craftable blocks by players if they have the right items. It is not the easiest Minecraft block to craft as it needs hard to find items. A player needs six Crying Obsidians and three Glowstone blocks to craft the anchor.

Six crying obsidians and three glowstone blocks (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Crying obsidian can be found in ruined portals, Bastion Remnants, or by bartering with piglins. Glowstone can be found on the Nether ceiling. When these two are put on a crafting table, the block can be crafted.

How to use the respawn anchor

After the block is crafted, players can place this block in a safe enclosed space in the Nether so that they don't get attacked as soon as they respawn near it.

After this, the players will need to 'charge' the block by using Glowstone blocks. As the players use the Glowstone blocks on the block, it will change its texture and give out a faint light. The block needs four glowstone blocks to charge completely.

Half charged block (Image via Minecraft)

Players can now properly use the block in the Nether. They can right click on the charged block to set their respawn, just like a bed. Then, if a player dies by lava or by a hostile mob, they will respawn near the block. After each respawn, the block's charge will decrease.

If the block is out of charge, the player will directly respawn to the original spawn location.

Like beds explode when used in the Nether realm, respawn anchors also explode in the overworld. Their explosion is less powerful than an End Crystal, but much more powerful than a TNT. The block's explosion will also set fire to the surrounding blocks.

