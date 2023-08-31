7 best Minecraft mountain house designs in 2023

Minecraft offers players a plethora of creative options, including constructing a house, which is one of the most liked structures in the game. Because of the difficulties in building them and the breathtaking views they offer, mountain residences, in particular, are growing in popularity. It can often be hard to come up with your own home designs.

But luckily, some players love displaying their builds all over the internet. We'll look at the seven best Minecraft mountain house designs for 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Build underwater, aesthetic, and more amazing mountain house designs in Minecraft

1) Mountain House Hanging From Crane

The design of this distinctive mountain home truly raises the bar. This mountain residence, which is suspended by a huge crane, offers breathtaking vistas and a thrilling experience. This build made by YouTuber DiddiHD would be amazing for any survival server.

The interior is cozy and features a kitchen, a bedroom, and a comfortable sitting space, among other conveniences. For those who wish to advance their skills, this construct offers a fascinating and distinctive Minecraft experience.

2) Underwater Mountain House

The underwater design is a creative interpretation of the traditional mountain house style. It creates a calm underwater paradise by submerging the house beneath a serene lake or any river in your vicinity. The fantastic design was constructed by YouTuber ErenCraft.

Thanks to its enormous glass windows that allow panoramic views of the aquatic life surrounding the house, players can relish a breathtaking and immersive experience. Everything you need to live peacefully underwater is provided in the stylish and cozy interior. Gamers will be astounded by its inventive and innovative design.

3) Ultimate Mountain House

The towering fortification known as the ultimate mountain house is built to endure even the toughest terrain and mob assaults. It has rooms on each floor and a three-story structure that towers over others. Farms surround the house foundation, making use of every asset on the mountain.

Players will find a living room, a bedroom, and a lot of storage boxes inside the home. A window on the mansion's third floor offers a breathtaking panorama of the valley.

The ultimate mountain house is a magnificent and commanding structure that can keep gamers safe and offer a spectacular ambiance. This build was made by YouTuber Kenorzo.

4) Cozy Mountain House

Those seeking the cozy appeal of a cottage in the woods will adore this cozy mountain house design. This charming mountain home offers all you need for a tranquil escape. This build has a unique look, kicking off with a door that leads into the mountain and several different rooms.

Large windows are a highlight of the architecture, providing breathtaking views of the mountains and surroundings. Overall, players seeking warmth and simplicity should go with the cozy mountain house. This amazing house design was created by YouTuber IrieGenie.

5) Riverside Mountain Base

The riverside mountain base is ideal for those who enjoy the rush of water. The house is situated close to a mountain river, allowing players to come by boat to the dock. This tutorial was designed by popular Minecraft YouTuber Gorillo.

Players will find a fully equipped living room with a fireplace, a storage room that can hold all the necessities and a lavish bedroom. They can even construct a basement below the river.

6) Aesthetic Mountain House

This aesthetic mountain house design maximizes the alpine setting, with its huge windows providing breathtaking views of the surroundings. The exterior of the house is constructed of cobblestone, and it features a nice outdoor area where you can enjoy the cool mountain atmosphere.

Those looking to unwind and relish their surroundings while having access to all the necessities should prefer this aesthetic mountain house. This build can be constructed on a much smaller mountain. Created by YouTuber Croissant Cat, players can even conceal this house quite easily if necessary.

7) Easy Mountain House

Minecraft players seeking a quick, simple housing solution can consider the easy mountain house. Made of wood, this structure has a straightforward layout on the side of a mountain. The simple design is amazing for novices in Minecraft building.

Created by YouTuber Lex The Builder, this build features a little farm on the bottom, which can be used for food in a survival world.