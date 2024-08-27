5 best Minecraft parasite mods

Parasite mods in Minecraft offer an intriguing spin on a conventional survival mod experience, introducing some form of parasite that can corrupt in-game mobs, blocks, and more. This results in mutated horrors that actively hunt the player both during the day and night, making survival more difficult than ever before and presenting a challenge for those who seek it.

While there are plenty of parasite Minecraft mods, not all of them are developed equally. Some are more rewarding than their counterparts.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best parasite mods for Minecraft

1) Scape and Run: Parasites

Scape and Run: Parasites has become one of Minecraft's most popular parasite mods (Image via Dhanantry/Mojang)

Scape and Run: Parasites has quickly become one of the most popular parasite mods for Minecraft. This is thanks to its blending inspirations from fictional parasites, including The Flood from Halo, John Carpenter's rendition of The Thing, and the Necromorphs from the Dead Space franchise.

While things don't seem particularly dangerous at the beginning of this mod, it's only a matter of time. As evolution cycles carry out over time and various mobs and blocks are assimilated, more dangerous mutants will begin hunting the player down in both daytime and nighttime.

Even worse, these parasite-warped creatures can learn from their past battles and become even more dangerous, presenting a constant threat to players.

2) Mutationcraft

An assimilated Minecraft villager in the Mutationcraft mod (Image via ASEStefan/Mojang)

While this Minecraft mod is still a work in progress, it's showing a ton of promise and has plenty of horrific parasitic mobs to experience. As necroptors roam the game world, they'll assimilate various in-game mobs. The mobs will mutate over time if left to their own devices while continuing to assimilate their counterparts. If left unchecked, things can quickly spiral out of control.

Fortunately, Mutationcraft introduces new weapons and armor to help stem the tide against the growing hordes of parasitic monsters. Players will need all the help they can get as the mutation cycles continue to grow beyond containment. Additionally, human mobs are available via helicopter to deploy and help stop the parasite threat before it spreads too far.

3) Age of Parasites and Bugs

This parasite Minecraft mod introduces a new dimension (Image via Luck4ssdv/CurseForge)

An attempt to revive the outdated Minecraft mod Anti-Plants Virus, Age of Parasites and Bugs offers a different twist. This mod introduces a new bug forest biome, a bug dimension, and mobs like parasitic worms, infected spiders, eroded zombies, alongside plenty of bug-themed content centering on parasitic relationships between insects and hosts.

This mod also introduces a new ore in the form of obsidian, which can be used to make weapons and armor, just in case players need a little help dealing with their insectile and parasitic friends.

4) Phayriosis Parasite Infection

An infested cave in the Phayriosis Parasite Infection Minecraft mod (Image via The_Monbox/CurseForge)

Like many mods of its kind, Phayriosis Parasite Infection centers on small mobs assimilating the landscape to cause mutation and corruption as players try to survive the overwhelming tide of infections. Through the creation of primitive hiveminds, this mod seeks to cover the game world and its inhabitants in bloody tumor-like blooms and growths.

Blocks like sentries will produce assimilated mobs for players to battle. Killing parasites has a small chance of producing additional hiveminds to spread the contagion like wildfire. The good news is all of this parasite battling should yield plenty of rewards that can be crafted into new gear to use in the struggle for survival.

5) Link15 Parasites RM

A parasitic worm in the Link15 Parasites RM mod for Minecraft (Image via Link15/CurseForge)

While it isn't as robust or as popular as the other parasite mods, Link15 Parasites RM is intriguing mod in its own right. It introduces various parasitic creatures, including worms, beetles, and other creepy crawlies, which can spawn in effectively any dimension or biome. Each parasitic mob has its own uniqueness and poses a threat to players.

All the while, Link15 Parasites RM also includes assimilated mobs seen in other mods, as well as hives capable of devouring the landscape or anything else unfortunate enough to get close.

Even meteors fall from on high in every dimension, but the good news is that if players can make their way to these crashed space objects, they can score some quality ores like diamond and ancient debris.

