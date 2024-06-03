Minecraft: Pocket Edition remains a popular way to enjoy Mojang's beloved sandbox game, and there are countless multiplayer servers to accommodate players of every kind. Since modern-day Pocket Edition utilizes the Bedrock engine, the same servers popular for Bedrock players on other platforms can also be used by fans of Pocket Edition.

While many Minecraft servers specialize in certain aspects of gameplay like PvP or mini-games, and others prefer to offer a wide selection of game modes, there's always a server out there to suit a player's preference. With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the best Pocket Edition-compatible servers that players can dive into right away.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five of the best Minecraft PE servers worth checking out

1) The Hive/Hive Games (Geo.hivebedrock.network)

The iconic hub castle for The Hive's Minecraft server. (Image via Playhive.com)

When it comes to servers that are popular and continue to innovate, the Minecraft Bedrock/Pocket Edition server The Hive is certainly one to check out. Including dozens of game modes ranging from popular picks like Skywars and Bedwars to more niche picks like Block Party or Gravity, there's always some type of gameplay to enjoy based on a player's preferences.

The Hive is regularly evolving with new game modes and tweaks to its existing game modes as well as its hub and lobby infrastructure, and it keeps its community of tens of thousands of players active with regular events.

2) CubeCraft Games (Play.cubecraft.net)

CubeCraft is one of Minecraft Bedrock's featured servers. (Image via Cubecraft.net)

Created back in 2012, CubeCraft maintains a healthy player base of thousands of players ranging from around 10,000 to peaking at 42,000+ in 2021. The server offers various competitive game modes including Bedwars, Battle Arena, Skywars, Blockwars, and Eggwars as well as Minecraft modes like Parkour and Lucky Islands, all with their own distinct themed map rotations.

Moreover, for fans of more niche action, CubeCraft offers unique and exciting Microgames that can be played in rapid succession and encompass a wide range of gameplay themes from fighting bosses to using movement skills to avoid oncoming hazards.

3) Lifeboat Network (Play.lbsg.net)

Lifeboat has endured as one of the most popular Minecraft PE servers. (Image via Lbsg.net)

Having just reached its 11th anniversary, Lifeboat continues to be one of the most popular and enjoyable Bedrock and Pocket Edition servers. It offers traditional Survival and Creative Mode worlds alongside tons of fun competitive modes, mini-games, and alternative game modes including Survival Wars, Skyblock, Prison, City RP, and more.

Lifeboat also sports a smaller but tighter-knit playerbase compared to some servers, having hit its peak of 21,433 players in March 2023, but it typically keeps a healthy community of 3,000-8,000 players active regularly.

4) NetherGames (Play.nethergames.org)

NetherGames isn't a massive Minecraft PE server, but it's an entertaining one. (Image via Mojang)

Though NetherGames has a slightly smaller active player count that typically hovers around 700-1,200, it does have millions of registered players and reached a peak of 21,276 back in 2022. This is partly due to the presence of many modes including Factions PvP, Murder Mystery, Momma Says, Skyblock, Survival Games, Skywars, The Bridge, Ultra Hardcore, Arcade, Bedwars, and even Soccer.

This wide range of game modes helps sustain a healthy playerbase, and fans can find plenty of action and fun no matter when they log in.

5) Galaxite (Play.galaxite.net)

Galaxite is a young and entertaining mini-game server. (Image via Galaxite Wiki)

If Minecraft PE players just want to enjoy some mini-game madness, then Galaxite is worth checking out. It's a smaller and younger server, having only opened back in 2020, but it keeps a playerbase of a few hundred members which might be a good alternative for fans who appreciate servers that aren't crowded.

Even though it's a smaller server, Galaxite offers plenty of fun and pretty unique mini-games, including Prop Hunt, Rush, Core Wars, Battle Royale, Hyper Racers, Fill the Gaps, and six distinct arcade games as well.

