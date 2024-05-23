In Minecraft and many other video games, RTX, also known as ray tracing, is a rendering method that allows for a more realistic depiction of light, including creating independent light rays that can scatter and reflect across surfaces like in the real world. As expected, many texture/resource packs for Mojang's sandbox title also cooperate with ray tracing when paired with shaders.

Ray tracing is often combined with other rendering methods including PBR (physics-based rendering) and POM (parallax occlusion mapping) to create more realistic texture surfaces that have improved interactions with light. Many Minecraft texture packs have followed suit, and if players want to check out some great RTX texture packs, there are a few they may want to prioritize.

With these packs, one should immediately notice that their textures are much more interactive with their shaders, creating a more realistic feel even if the textures themselves don't strive for realism.

5 of the best Minecraft RTX texture packs worth giving a try

1) Polybrick

Polybrick gives Minecraft a Lego style that pairs nicely with ray tracing and utilizes PBR (Image via Designio Graphics/Planet Minecraft)

Minecraft often garnered comparisons to Lego bricks, and Polybrick brings the in-game textures in line with this comparison. Each in-game texture is lovingly recreated with the imagery of Lego-like building blocks in mind, and the textures are capable of interacting with shader-based ray tracing thanks to their PBR and POM functionality.

This makes textures look like plastic bricks, but ones that realistically interact with light rays created by an RTX shader.

2) Default PBR

Default PBR introduces improved lighting physics while keeping the game's core aesthetic in mind (Image via Sinan/Modrinth)

Technically a fork of the Vanilla Normals Renewed pack, Default PBR prioritizes the core visuals of Minecraft by keeping each texture's vanilla color mapping in place. The presence of PBR allows light to shine, reflect, and scatter with shaders, but otherwise, the in-game textures attempt to stay as close to Mojang's original aesthetic vision as possible.

According to the creator, the aim was to imagine Mojang's sandbox game but rendered in a different engine such as Blender, and the results certainly live up to that design.

3) RealisCraft

RealisCraft creates some truly breathtaking Minecraft visuals (Image via GalanticCraft/Modrinth)

If Minecraft fans love realism, then RealisCraft is a great texture pack to download. It comes in multiple texture resolutions (though higher ones require a Patreon subscription), utilizes PBR to interact vividly with shaders, and includes techniques boasting specularity mapping, POM, porosity on surfaces, and even subsurface scattering.

Even if players aren't familiar with every rendering technique outlined, suffice it to say that RealisCraft creates some of the most breathtaking textures that interact magnificently with almost any shader that uses RTX.

4) Patrix 32x

Patrix 32x keeps textures at a decent resolution but amps up the rendering capabilities (Image via Patrixcraft/Modrinth)

If players want an RTX-friendly texture pack that doesn't massively upscale textures and cause potential performance hits, Patrix 32x can get the job done. The pack upscales textures to 32x32, which is only double the default texture size in the game. However, the pack makes great use of its upscaled textures by making them more realistic and compatible with RTX effects.

Moreover, Patrix 32x offers perks like custom models to breathe new life into the game's visuals, going beyond the stock models that many texture packs work with.

5) RuidSkin Ultimate

RuidSkin Ultimate pushes textures to the extreme (Image via LingLing1301/Planet Minecraft)

Although it's not an ideal texture pack for lower-end PCs, RuidSkin Ultimate is a visual feast of RTX-compatible textures. Providing upscaled textures of 2048x2048 and higher, these textures can provide an immense amount of detail that interacts in a hyper-realistic way with ray tracing effects thanks to its specular mapping, PBR, and more.

Even better, RuidSkin Ultimate is updated nearly every week to ensure optimal realistic graphical output, so players won't have to worry about it becoming obsolete anytime soon.

