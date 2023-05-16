Minecraft servers are multiplayer platforms where users worldwide can interact, collaborate, and compete. With the surge of popular Minecraft YouTubers curating exclusive series on their personal servers, exemplified by the renowned "Dream SMP," the allure and prominence of Minecraft servers have soared to new heights. Whether you're into creative building, adventurous exploration, or competitive minigames, there's a server out there.

This Minecraft servers list is designed to take you through the best servers of 2023. Each one has been carefully selected for its unique features, boasting a variety of gameplay styles, custom mods, and imaginative worlds that will spark your creativity.

5 Best Minecraft servers

1) Vanilla Europa (play.vanillaeuropa.com)

The definitive best of the SMP Minecraft servers on this list (Image via Discord)

The Vanilla Europa server is a sanctuary for those seeking an authentic Minecraft experience. It focuses on vanilla gameplay with a few enhancements for a more enjoyable multiplayer experience. It's laid-back, boasting a welcoming community and an active Discord server for players to connect beyond the game.

Its features include MobHeads and GriefPrevention, ensuring a fair and fun environment. The server also hosts various events, including Ultra-Hardcore (UHC) competitions that add an exciting twist to survival mode. With the server transitioning to the highly anticipated 1.19 "Wild Update," the realms of exploration and creativity have reached their zenith. Moreover, it supports both Bedrock and Java crossplay, making it accessible to a wide range of Minecraft players.

2) Hypixel (mc.hypixel.net)

What is a "Best Minecraft Servers List" without Hypixel? (Image via Hypixel)

Hypixel is one of the most well-known Minecraft servers, and for good reason. It offers a variety of gameplay modes, from classic survival and creative modes to its own unique mini-games, such as its staple game modes: Skyblock and Bedwars.

Hypixel effortlessly blends vanilla gameplay with its own custom features, making it a compelling destination for players. It's an excellent choice for those seeking a server that delivers on variety, community, and creativity, which is why it deserves a spot on this Minecraft server list.

3) CalmCraft (play.calmcraft.net)

CalmCraft boasts tons of custom items and plugins to switch up survival gameplay. (Image via Discord)

Next up on the server list, CalmCraft is designed for those seeking a peaceful Minecraft experience. This server is built around a laid-back approach to gameplay, encouraging players to enjoy the game at their own pace. It prides itself on having a tight-knit community emphasizing cooperation and camaraderie.

One of the unique features of CalmCraft is its custom items and pets, adding a new level of customization to the Minecraft experience. Chest shops are available for trading, while MobHeads and GriefPrevention keep the gameplay fair and balanced. Like Vanilla Europa, the server supports Bedrock and Java crossplay, making it a great choice for players on any platform.

4) Vanilla Vista (smp.vanillavista.net)

Vanilla Vista is the best small server on this Minecraft servers list (Image via Discord)

While it might be small, it more than makes up for that by how well it preserves the original vanilla server experience. Vanilla Vista is another server that focuses on preserving the core Minecraft experience. It caters to players who want to enjoy the game's original mechanics while providing a community-oriented multiplayer platform.

Like other Minecraft vanilla servers, this one encourages players to explore, build, and create in a relaxed environment. Details about its unique features and offerings will be updated here once available.

5) OriginRealms (play.originrealms.com)

The best custom Minecraft experience (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Next on the server list is OriginRealms, which pushes the boundaries of what's possible in Minecraft. It offers a unique gameplay experience designed to immerse players in a world full of adventure and discovery.

The server features are still under wraps as of this writing, but keep an eye out for updates. Based on the server's reputation, players can expect a unique and exciting Minecraft experience.

In conclusion, joining SMP (Survival Multiplayer) servers can significantly enhance your Minecraft experience. This list includes servers that add a new dimension to the game, offering unique gameplay features and fostering a sense of community among players.

Whether you decide to join one of the servers mentioned on this list or choose to explore others, you're in for a treat. The world of Minecraft multiplayer offers endless possibilities, and we encourage you to dive in. Happy crafting!

Poll : 0 votes