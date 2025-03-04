10 best Minecraft Towny servers in 2025

Towny servers for Minecraft have continued to develop even in 2025, offering players amazing possibilities to create successful communities, play in lively economies, and enjoy deep roleplay experiences. Whether you want a laid-back survival experience, a serious geopolitical arena, or a server with original quests and bespoke gameplay elements, there is definitely a Towny server for you.

This article will talk about the best Minecraft Towny servers for 2025.

Best Minecraft Towny servers and what makes them extremely enjoyable

1) Maven MC

IP address: mavenmc.com

Maven MC is a fantastic Towny server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Maven MC is one of the leading Towny Minecraft servers in 2025, providing players with a truly rich, immersive experience. This server is based on concepts of community development and collaborative play. Thus, it offers players the possibility to build and lead their own towns, take part in diplomacy, and much more! Thanks to the commitment to constant updates, new features and challenges will always be integrated into gameplay routines.

One of the hallmarks of Maven MC is its community, it truly fosters an active and supportive group. New players are easily welcomed, and staff members are always available to help anyone with a question or problem. The great world design, along with well-balanced gameplay mechanics, allows newcomers as well as old players to find their places in the Maven MC universe.

2) CraftLime

IP address: mc.craftlime.net

CraftLime is a Towny server based in Turkey (Image via Mojang Studios)

CraftLime is different from other servers because it offers a special mix of Towny and customized features. Players get to enjoy an experience in which they can build and expand their towns, play exciting quests, and explore custom-built dungeons. Unlike most servers, the economy in CraftLime is completely based on players, thus promoting trade as well as cooperation between different towns.

The community at CraftLime is much larger and varied; players worldwide come to share their passion for Minecraft. To ensure that the community stays engaged, regular events and competitions are held. In addition, to play Minecraft, players can also use the server's forums and Discord channel to interact with each other. These factors make CraftLime a leading pick due to its dynamic and inclusive atmosphere among Towny lovers.

3) MineRaze

IP address: pmc.mineraze.net

MineRaze is a popular server (Image via Mojang Studios)

MineRaze stands out amongst Towny servers for its heavy focus on storytelling and immersive gameplay. Players embark on epic quests that cross the server's lore, making town-building more meaningful and multidimensional. That experience is further enhanced by custom plugins and features, introducing unique mechanics that keep players addicted.

The MineRaze community is one of the most creative and collaborative out there. Players frequently join forces for huge construction projects or to complete difficult quests. There's always an active staff team present to make sure the server runs smoothly and to solve any problems that pop up. This blend of immersive narrative with a focus on community makes MineRaze a great alternative for players looking for an open yet meaningful Towny experience.

4) CraftYourTown

IP address: pmc.craftyourtown.com

CraftYourTown is a wonderful server to play (Image via Mojang Studios)

CraftYourTown is not Towny, but a special variation of it, featuring custom-made additions to improve the playing experience. Players can build and run towns, take part in bespoke events, and enjoy mini-games, among many other activities. There is a healthy economy within the server, so players can earn and trade resources widely.

CraftYourTown is a warm and lively community. Players often join hands to work on various projects and events. The staff keeps the server updated with new content and features while ensuring players enjoy a fair and fun environment. Because of innovation and community involvement, CraftYourTown remains one of the best alternatives for Towny players. If you're a fan of Minecraft RPG servers, this is an amazing choice.

5) CCNet

IP address: pmc.ccnetmc.com

CCNet is a very fun server (Image via Mojang Studios)

CCNet offers a Towny experience that is challenging but also quite rewarding. The server presents an accurate geopolitical model, allowing players to build nations, diplomacy, and wars. Such deep mechanics and strategic complexity are for those players who look for a truly unique experience on a Towny server.

The CCNet community is famous for its strategic thinking, as well as its competitive spirit. Players often indulge in complex political maneuvers along with massive battles, which play an exciting part in the gameplay. There is also an actively developing team to keep the gameplay balanced and to introduce new features constantly. Because of its strategy and realism, CCNet is a great choice for Towny fans. If you're interested in a Minecraft earth server, CCNet also offers that.

6) The Cavern

IP address: mc.thecavern.net

The Cavern offers a chill environment (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Cavern offers an intimate, community-oriented experience within the Towny Minecraft server genre. The server's chill vibe makes it the perfect spot for players who want to play casually. The Cavern boasts plenty of unique features and a player-driven economy, making for an amazing Towny experience.

The Cavern has a very friendly and supportive community. Players often work together in building projects and community events. With the focus on community engagement as well as creativity, it easily remains one of the preferred options for relaxed seekers of Towny servers.

7) Noblerealms

IP address: play.noblerealms.com

Noblerealm is a well-made Minecraft server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Noblerealms offers a lively Towny experience, emphasizing player interaction and community development activities. Gameplay is further enriched by several custom plugins, including special quests, dungeons, and an elaborate economic system. The community remains active and interested through regular events and competitions.

Noblerealms has a vibrant and diverse community with Minecraft players from all parts of the world engaging in different in-game activities. Player satisfaction is always at an all-time high on Noblerealms as the creators are constantly releasing new features and keeping the content fun and fresh.

8) MineTales

IP address: play.minetales.org

MineTales is an incredible server (Image via Mojang Studios)

MineTales is based on the classic Minecraft Towny experience but adds unique storytelling elements. Players immerse themselves in a world full of lore, going on quests that reveal parts of the server's history and secrets. There are also custom features and plugins that make for an interesting Towny experience.

The community of MineTales is very passionate about storytelling and the creativity that goes along with it. Players often work together in building projects and quests, which contributes to a lively and interactive atmosphere. This combination of storytelling with a community aspect makes MineTales one of the best alternatives for players looking for a special Towny experience.

9) Oasis SMP

IP address: play.oasissmp.gg

Oasis SMP is great for all players alike (Image via Mojang Studios)

Oasis SMP is a very active Minecraft Towny server, surviving mostly due to its well-balanced mix of survival aspects and town-building. This server primarily aims to provide a friendly and comfortable atmosphere for the players where they can build their towns, do business with others, and enjoy an enormous world full of unique biomes and obstacles. The economy is perfectly balanced; thus, everyone has an exciting experience.

One of the main strengths of Oasis SMP is the close-knit community that supports it. Whatever your playstyle, whether you are a lonely explorer seeking a home or a mayor building an enormous town, there are always players willing to lend a helping hand and join forces.

10) DifferentCraft

IP address: mc.differentcraft.net

DifferentCraft is a wonderful Towny server (Image via Mojang Studios)

DifferentCraft is a Towny Minecraft server that offers everything. Players can prosper perfectly regardless of their preference for trade, resource gathering, or exploration in the carefully balanced economy of the server. The experience it offers is unique due to the presence of custom enchantments and specific in-game mechanics.

Community involvement is the crux of DifferentCraft. Players can join regular events, town competitions, and even special activities during the holidays. The development team keeps the gameplay fresh with regular updates and improvements. Because it has such a strong player base, along with a friendly atmosphere, DifferentCraft still remains among the top Towny servers in 2025, not only for casual gamers but also for those who delve deep into roleplay.

