Minecraft's content updates have introduced plenty of new features, creatures, items, and blocks over the years, but some players want more from Mojang's beloved sandbox title. To that end, they seek out community-created modpacks, collections of mods that enhance the gameplay experience in countless ways. It's safe to say that some modpacks outshine Mojang's official updates.

Moreover, there's a wide variety of different modpacks to discover and download for Minecraft. Regardless of what kind of experience players are trying to enjoy in-game, there's likely a modpack that can meet their needs and outperform what Mojang has debuted in vanilla updates.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 of the best modpacks that put Minecraft updates to shame

1) RLCraft

RLCraft is a potent blend of challenging Minecraft gameplay and fantasy (Image via Shivaxi/CurseForge)

For Minecraft fans who love a challenge, RLCraft offers intense gameplay in tandem with a gorgeous fantasy world rife with wonder and danger. Besides adding survival challenges like thirst and temperature, it removes food-based healing and gameplay features like the F3 debug menu.

Moreover, the RLCraft world is chock full of new enemies, structures, and bosses. The good news is that players will have access to new weapons and armor to equip themselves with. Even so, those playing RLCraft should expect to die quite a bit. There's a learning curve to this modpack, but making progress is quite rewarding.

2) All the Mods 9

All the Mods 9 is a massive pack full of mods (Image via Creothina/YouTube)

This modpack doesn't have every Minecraft mod out there. However, it does include well over 400 mods encompassing magic, new ores, biomes, mobs, combat, dimensions, equipment, blocks, items, and much more. If players can't decide what they want in a modpack, All the Mods 9 adds just about everything fans can ask for that Mojang has fallen short on in recent years.

It should be noted that it can take quite a while to get acclimated to this modpack, but the provided in-game guides and progression system should have fans on their way to success in a very short time.

3) Better MC

Better MC is an entirely new way to play Minecraft (Image via Luna Pixel Studios/YouTube)

In many ways, Better MC is a modpack that represents what many players had hoped vanilla Minecraft would look like in the present day. With over 250 mods, Better MC overhauls nearly every aspect of the sandbox game while keeping its core values and aesthetics in mind. It doesn't sport the mod number that All the Mods has, but it is an immensely engrossing pack.

In addition to introducing new items, blocks, structures, dimensions, mobs, and more, Better MC overhauls vanilla gameplay to make it more entertaining and rewarding.

All in all, if players are tired of the vanilla game and its content updates, Better MC is a strong contender for the first modpack they should try out.

4) Prominence II

Prominence II is one of the top Minecraft RPG modpacks (Image via Jangro/CurseForge)

Prominence II is one of the best modpacks for an immensely thorough Minecraft RPG experience. With enhanced timing-based combat, in-depth magic and tech mods, and built-in shaders, it allows players to progress through a full story campaign complete with hours of dedicated lore. Even better, it receives regular weekly content updates to keep fans coming back.

No matter what players are looking for in an RPG-styled modpack, Prominence II provides in spades. Revamped world generation and the ability to explore the stars with the Ad Astra space mod means that players won't lack things to do, whether they stay on their home planet or not.

5) DawnCraft - Echoes of Legends

DawnCraft introduces a challenging RPG experience to Minecraft (Image via Bstylia14/CurseForge)

In more than a few ways, the DawnCraft RPG modpack for Minecraft contains the DNA of FromSoftware's SoulsBorne series of action roleplaying games. The combat is reminiscent of those titles, and the modpack also includes several bosses with unique attack and behavioral patterns that won't be easy to overcome.

If that isn't enough, DawnCraft introduces hundreds of new animal and monster mobs, a custom quest system with an entire main campaign, a reputation system for interacting with different factions, and hundreds of new structures and lands to explore, thanks to the 200+ mods contained within it.

6) Fear Nightfall

Fear Nightfall brings an immersive horror universe to Minecraft's doorstep (Image via Suev/YouTube)

Sometimes, Minecraft fans want a more intense and horrific gameplay experience, and the Fear Nightfall modpack offers it in droves. In Fear Nightfall, the Aether dimension has been corrupted by an unknown and malicious influence, leading to countless monsters roaming the game world and creating a land of sanity-sapping darkness that players must survive and overcome.

In addition to saving the Aether and other Minecraft dimensions from the evil entity, players will have to monitor their sanity lest they succumb to the unseen wicked creatures that overrun the landscape.

Fear Nightfall also sports VR support in case fans want an even more immersive horror experience.

7) DeceasedCraft

DeceasedCraft pits Minecraft players against the hordes of the undead (Image via TqLxQuanZ/CurseForge)

Combining action, horror, and survival gameplay, DeceasedCraft introduces custom city structures filled with loot but crawling with hordes of undead enemies. Fortunately, players will gain access to over 100 weapons and a parkour-based movement system to help them stay alive.

DeceasedCraft also includes incredibly robust base building and technological progression systems to help on that front.

As far as realistic zombie apocalypse modpacks go, DeceasedCraft has a ton to offer. However, it's a tough modpack to tackle alone, so it's recommended to bring along a friend or two to survive the zombie hordes together.

8) Vault Hunters 3rd Edition

Vault Hunters 3rd Edition sees Minecraft fans taking on a grand RPG adventure (Image via ChosenArchitect/YouTube)

Another grand-scale RPG modpack, Vault Hunters 3rd Edition introduces a mysterious and dangerous dimension known as The Vault, which is filled with riches and plenty of custom mobs that can't be trifled with. Fortunately, the quest to collect all 25 unique in-game relics is assisted by new custom equipment and items, as well as overhauled vanilla gear.

Along the way, in true RPG style, players will also be able to augment their abilities thanks to the deep skill progression system. Fans will need to collect all 25 hidden relics to unlock the final challenge, but Vault Hunters is such an entertaining modpack that the entire journey is worth the effort.

9) Infernal Origins

Infernal Origins introduces tough MMO-style gameplay in Minecraft (Image via Union/YouTube)

Inspired by MMORPG games, Infernal Origins sees Minecraft fans taking on a unique origin that allows them to develop a character class, which they'll undoubtedly need (along with a few friends) to challenge a new slew of well-developed raid-styled bosses. Much of the content in this pack is custom-made, so fans won't see as many of the usual mods they're accustomed to in other packs.

The good news for Infernal Origins fans is that the progression system for the pack's RPG elements is pretty quick, so players won't be held out of this new MMO experience's endgame for long. This way, they can spend less time grinding and more time raiding bosses.

10) Create: Above and Beyond

Create: Above and Beyond puts players on a quest for technological brilliance (Image via Simi Cats/YouTube)

Although vanilla Minecraft is making strides in auto-crafting and technology, Create: Above and Beyond utilizes the beloved Create mod to form a technological experience and progression like no other.

Roughly 50 unique tech inventions separate players from starting and reaching the moon, and they won't be easy to construct. However, this Create modpack gives them all the tools to do so.

With countless blocks and items centered on automation, players can create massive factories and efficient farms to collect all the resources they need. From there, it comes down to forging the technological advancements that will eventually whisk players away to space, but it'll take plenty of innovative thinking to reach that goal.