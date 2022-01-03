Best places to farm in Minecraft

Farming is a core concept within Minecraft, whether players are making food or harvesting items and experience from mobs.

When farming anything in Minecraft, location matters. Although some farms can work in nearly any location, others require a little more help. For example, a player hoping to farm a Netherwart will need some soul sand, meaning they'll need to either plant the crop in the Nether or take the soul sand back with them from the dangerous dimension.

Likewise, farming guardians requires players to set up the farm in a deep sea ocean monument. Some locations are great universal spots for most type of farming, and they're also worth looking into.

Minecraft: Great locations for farming

A player's ice farm in a cold biome (Image via Mojang)

When looking to build a farm in Minecraft, the obvious first choice to make is what players want to farm and where they want to farm it. Once that's settled, the project can begin.

Depending on what is being chosen for farming, players can find great locations to farm it below:

Standard Crops

A standard wheat farm in a plains biome (Image via Mojang)

For the most part, the plains biome will suffice for regular crops. All it requires is a little farmland, some water, and the right farm layout. This can be achieved nearly anywhere, but plains biomes tend to be very convenient thanks to the abundance of grass, allowing players to collect wheat seeds at will.

Kelp and Sugarcane

Kelp and sea grass as well as sugar cane are all well-suited for aquatic biomes (Image via Mojang)

Water-dependent crops such as kelp and sugarcane excel on beach biomes and ocean biomes. Beaches in particular make great spots for water-needy crops. Plant some sugar cane on the shore line then take a dip in the sea to farm kelp, sea grass, and sea pickles.

Mushrooms and Netherwart

Though mushrooms can grow just about anywhere dark, there are some that are only found in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

Though they grow somewhat differently in Minecraft (mushrooms require an absence of light to grow), the Nether makes for a great location to grow both mushrooms and Netherwart.

Netherwarts already require soul sand in order to grow, so placing the crop in the Nether is a great way to grow it en masse. Of course, players can always take some soul sand home and create Netherwart farms there as well.

Cactus

An automated cactus farm featuring plenty of sand (Image via Mojang)

Since cacti needs sand to grow, its natural fit is in desert biomes. However, players who are pressed to find one in their Minecraft world can stick with beach biomes as an alternative.

Like with other blocks, players can also just take some sand and place it in another location to get the cactus farm they need. Cactus plants are resilient, and they'll grow just about anywhere necessary.

Ice

If the climate isn't cold enough, an ice farm isn't likely to pan out (Image via Mojang)

Farming ice will require a location cold enough to facilitate the creation of ice in the first place. Snowy biomes are the best bet, though players can now look to a few more biomes as of Minecraft's 1.18 update.

Mountain peaks can now contain frozen peak biomes, while their slopes can include groves and snowy slopes, both of which are prime locations for farming ice thanks to their temperature.

Honey

Though they can be relocated, bees are naturally found in Minecraft's forests (Image via Mojang)

Getting honey requires bees in Minecraft, and bees are quite particular to forest biomes. However, if players want, they can also relocate the home of their bees. As long as there are flowers nearby, just about any location will suit bees just fine.

However, flower-filled forests and plains biomes tend to be an easier spot to start a honey farm than most.

Villagers and Pillagers

With the right tools and materials, players can essentially create an unlimited source of villagers (Image via Mojang)

Farming villagers and pillagers in Minecraft is all about working within the confines of a village. Villagers will continue to breed in Minecraft as long as they have food and beds. Meanwhile, farming pillager raids and keeping them from ending completely is a great way to gather things like emeralds, crossbows, and ominous banners.

Experience

A basic Minecraft: Pocket Edition furnace XP farm (Image via Mojang)

If players have spotted a dungeon in Minecraft, keeping the mob spawner intact is a huge boon. By refusing to break the mob spawner, players can continually take down enemy mobs at will.

Some farms are also constructable to farm common enemies such as skeletons, zombies, and creepers. Specialized farms exist in the End for endermen, and players can look to keeping mob spawners in Nether fortresses intact to farm blazes.

Another great farming location for experience in Minecraft is ocean biomes that feature kelp. Players can place kelp in a furnace in Minecraft to dry it, giving them experience. They can then place that dried kelp into the furnace as a fuel source, and essentially use their furnace to continuously manufacture experience as long as they have kelp reserves.

