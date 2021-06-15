What is the best way to fish in Minecraft?

Fishing in Minecraft has long been one of the best and most reliable ways to maintain a constant supply of food to stay alive. This is especially true while playing Minecraft Survival Servers, where animals may be scarce throughout the world due to other players' mass farming.

Fishing is not only useful for catching food. A plethora of uncommon and even rare items can also be fished up, such as enchanted books & bows, name tags, and even saddles.

Players can ensure they always get the most out of fishing by using the best techniques. This guide will explore the most efficient ways to fish in Minecraft, detailing the best ways players can use themselves.

What is the most efficient rod for fishing in Minecraft?

The first and perhaps most important thing when it comes to optimizing fishing in Minecraft is taking a look at the rod being used. Different rods will be optimal for different goals.

If players have the objective of simply catching fish for consumption, the best rod will be one enchanted with lure 3. The "luck of the sea" enchantment should be avoided, as this marginally reduces the chance of catching fish and instead increases the chance of finding treasure.

If the objective isn't solely to catch fish, the best rod to use for fishing will be one enchanted with lure 3 and luck of the sea 3. This rod will greatly increase the chance of finding treasure by over 4% to be exact.

What is the best method of fishing in Minecraft?

The best method of fishing in Minecraft is to use an autofishing machine. This machine can be built fairly cheaply, requiring only 2 chests, 1 hopper, 1 oak fence, 1 heavy pressure plate, a water bucket, a note block, and an iron trapdoor.

The machine works while players go AFK and can provide them with a lot of treasures and fish if left running for long enough. To build the autofishing machine, players can follow the simple steps below:

Step 1: Place a double chest in a dirt hole

The first step to building the autofishing machine is placing a double chest inside a 2x2 hole, as shown below.

A chest should be placed in the ground

Step 2: Connect a hopper and trapdoor

The next step is to set up the hopper collection system; this will automatically pick up and store fishing drops into the double chest.

To complete this step, players must connect a hopper to the chest placed in step 1. A wooden fence must then be placed on top of the hopper with a heavy pressure plate on top, as seen below.

The hopper system will collect and store fishing drops automatically

Step 3: Place water

The next step is to break the adjacent block next to the hopper and place a bucket of water down on top of the hopper. If done correctly, the water will flow into the newly made hole, as seen below.

If done correctly, water will flow exactly as shown into the hole

Step 4: Place note block

Players must now place a note block right next to the flowing water. A dirt block (or any type of block) should also be placed on top of the note block.

A note block is fundamental to the Minecraft fishing machine design

Step 5: Place the final trapdoor

The final step to building an autofishing machine is to simply use the dirt block to place the final trapdoor, as seen below.

If completed correctly, the final product should look like this

To use this autofishing machine, players must hold down the fishing button with a rod in hand. While doing this, the crosshair should be aimed at the note block, exactly as seen below.

The Minecraft crosshair should be aimed at the note block

It's a bit tricky to get the rod to throw in the right position. But if done correctly, splashing particles should be seen (as shown above), and the iron trapdoor should not be flapping.

Provided everything has been executed correctly, over time, fishing loot will accumulate into the chest, which can then be emptied every few hours.

