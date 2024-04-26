As Minecraft continues development, Mojang often utilizes Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition betas/previews to test new features before introducing them to the base game. However, not every feature tested out in these experimental versions makes its way to an official release, and Mojang has left some fan-appreciated features on the cutting room floor.

For one reason or another during development, Mojang decided that some Minecraft snapshot/beta features simply weren't ready or right to be introduced in the base game. For this reason, they either remain indefinitely in betas and snapshots or have been scrapped altogether. Still, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the best unused features from previous betas and snapshots.

5 of the best Minecraft beta/snapshot features that haven't made it to the base game

1) Bundles

Bundles can be useful for inventory but still haven't been made available outside of Minecraft betas/snapshots (Image via Mojang)

Although Mojang states it still has bundles planned for a vanilla Minecraft release outside of betas and snapshots, these inventory items have remained in Experimental Feature limbo for years dating back to the Caves & Cliffs update.

Bundles, crafted with string and rabbit hides, have the ability to hold up to a stack of mixed items and blocks (maximum 64) in a single inventory slot. While these items would certainly be useful for inventory management, they remain an Experimental Minecraft Feature in snapshots and previews for some reason. Perhaps they'll be introduced to the base game one day, but players are beginning to lose hope.

2) Combat Changes From Combat Test Snapshots

Minecraft players are still hoping for combat improvements from the Combat Test snapshots (Image via Mojang)

One of Minecraft's oft-criticized factors is its combat system compared to the one made popular around the time of the 1.12 update. However, Mojang introduced a collection of Combat Test snapshots that can't ordinarily be accessed from the official launcher client, but have resurfaced on sites like Reddit. These test snapshots have made several quality-of-life combat improvements, including:

The ability to automatically activate a shield while sneaking.

Adding a Cleaving enchantment to axes.

Adding a shield indicator that shows when a shield is actually being used.

A "reach" attribute that determines a player's attack range with different melee weapons.

A loss of arrow accuracy if players keep a bowstring pulled back for too long.

Increased axe attack speed while making axes deal 1 more damage point than their sword counterparts.

Axe usage reduces 1 durability instead of 2.

Shields can only absorb a maximum of 5 damage.

Snowballs and eggs have a 4-tick cooldown.

Non-splash and non-lingering potions can be stacked with up to 16 potions in a single slot.

Several additional balance improvements for swords, pickaxes, and hoes in combat.

While Mojang may still debut these combat improvements in future Minecraft updates, the lack of news surrounding them has players worried they may be in for an indefinite wait.

3) Copper Horns

Copper horns only existed in Minecraft Bedrock's 1.18.30 Previews (Image via Mojang)

Available shortly during Minecraft Bedrock's 1.18.30 Previews as part of the Caves & Cliffs Part II update, copper horns were an improvement over standard goat horns as they could play entertaining tunes depending on a player's positioning and whether or not they were crouching. They were crafted by combining copper ingots with goat horns and provided improved sound quality over goat horns.

While players seemed to like the ability to play a little jazzy music with copper goat horns, Mojang deemed them inadequate compared to their original design goals and they were subsequently scrapped as of Bedrock 1.19 and beyond.

4) Illusioner Mobs

Illusioner mobs never got released beyond Minecraft Java snapshots (Image via Mojang)

Created as a new concept mob back in Minecraft 1.12's Java Edition snapshots, the illusioner was an illager mob that had the ability to cast various spells including Blindness, as well as the ability to create copies of itself and disappear. It could also attack with a bow, and could even take part in pillager raids and carry ominous banners.

Although they were developed for snapshots ranging from the 1.12 update all the way to 1.19 snapshots, illusioners have remained in the experimental stage and can only be summoned with commands (without the assistance of mods or data packs).

5) Fireflies

Fireflies had a very short development period ahead of the 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

Fireflies were particularly unusual mobs that were originally intended to be native to swamps in The Wild Update. They could be consumed by frogs, allowing them to create froglight blocks. Fireflies were only two pixels in size, but they could light up and bring a little ambiance to swamps. However, Mojang made a discovery that ultimately led to fireflies being panned.

While they were briefly mentioned in the 1.18.10.26 beta, Mojang removed fireflies from The Wild Update and its betas when they realized that fireflies are toxic to frogs when consumed in the real world.