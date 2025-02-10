6 best vanilla-friendly Minecraft resource packs

Resource or texture packs are essentially third-party modifications for Minecraft. These can particularly change any existing feature in the game, like block textures, entity animations, entity textures, item textures, etc. While some resource packs can massively change how the game looks, some are subtle enough if players want to retain the vanilla visuals.
Here is a list of six resource packs that will retain the look of vanilla Minecraft but still slightly change the game's visuals and movement mechanics.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The mods linked below should be downloaded only at the reader's discretion.
List of 6 great vanilla-like resource packs for Minecraft
1) Detailed Animations
Apart from mob animations, players can change their in-game character animations using the Detailed Animation resource pack. Character movements are substantially smoother and appear much more lively than previously.
With this pack, characters have distinct fighting, swimming, jumping, and sneaking movements. In multiplayer servers, where players can see others moving around the world, this resource pack will significantly improve the gaming experience.
2) Better Lanterns
Lanterns are one of the most commonly used light blocks to decorate a base or any area in Minecraft. They can be easily crafted using eight iron ingots and one torch. Though the vanilla lantern has a decent 3D model, the Better Lanterns resource pack brings a much more detailed model for the light source.
It adds facets to the lantern's model, so much so that it feels a lot more realistic while keeping the vanilla look.
3) Borderless Glass
Glass is a popular building block used in most Minecraft builds. However, all glass blocks have a border that might not look the best in certain scenarios. Hence, there is a straightforward yet powerful resource pack, called Borderless Glass, that simply eliminates the border texture.
Whether the glass blocks are tinted, stained, or ordinary, it will remove borders from all of them. As a result, all glass blocks will connect seamlessly. The visual quality of any build can be greatly enhanced with this resource pack.
4) 3D Crop Revamped
While most blocks in Minecraft have a 3D model, various crops that players can grow are somewhat 2D, particularly thicker crops like carrots, beetroot, potatoes, and more. To make them look bulkier, the resource pack 3D Crops Revamped can be used.
This mod simply turns any 2D crop into 3D, giving them a new model while still retaining most of the vanilla look.
5) Ray's 3D Rails
Rails are another set of blocks that do not have a 3D model. Regular rail, powered rail, activator rail, etc., are 2D when they are placed anywhere in the world. Hence, they can sometimes look unrealistic since their textures do not touch the ground completely.
To make them more realistic, the resource pack named RAY's 3D Rails can be used. This will make every type of rail 3D while keeping its vanilla look. The planks and the rails on top of them will get much thicker and touch the ground.
6) Small Shield & Totem
When players hold a shield or a totem of undying, they can obstruct a lot of the screen, disallowing players to see all the angles clearly. To resolve this issue, there is a resource pack called Small Shield & Totem. As the name suggests, it simply makes the shields and totems smaller when they are held by a player. This helps them look at the world more clearly.
