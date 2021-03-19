Breeding in Minecraft is one of the easiest and most resourceful things players can do. Pigs spawn in groups of any number, ranging from one to four.

When pigs are killed by players, they will drop a food item called "pork chop" that the player can eat when their health bar decreases. When the animal is killed, the pork chop will drop in a raw from, but it can be cooked inside of a furnace. Pigs can be found just about anywhere in the Minecraft world, except for snowy biomes.

How to breed pigs in Minecraft

How to breed the pig and what will happen?

Pigs in Minecraft eat carrots, potatoes, or beetroots. Players can breed the animals using one of those items. When the animal is fed, it will enter love mode. In love mode, the animal will give off red hearts, which means that the animal is now ready to breed with another animal that is also in love mode. Once the pig is fed, it will follow the player wherever they go.

Players will need to build a wooden fence that will keep the pigs inside and prevent them from escaping. They will then need to find another pig to breed and put it inside the fence, along with the other animal. The two bigs will walk towards each other and do their thing. Just like that, a baby pig will spawn.

What is breeding useful for?

(Image via Sigurd Hjerde on YouTube)

Breeding pigs is a very useful strategy that players can use in the Minecraft world.

Pigs are one of the easiest sources of food to get in Minecraft, and having a pig farm can actually help players always keep food on deck.

Players can breed pigs just to have a pig farm and get the XP. Although breeding the pigs once doesn’t drop a lot of XP, it still grants the player some. When pigs are fully bred, some players like to blow up the farm or kill the animal, so that a lot of meat drops in one sitting.