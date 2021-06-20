Can Axolotls go on land in Minecraft?

Minecraft's 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update has brought adorable Axolotls to the mob forefront in addition to the rest of its new content, and players have got questions about the potential underwater allies.

One question many players are wondering about is whether Axolotls can survive on land. Axolotls' amphibian nature allows them to spend some time on dry land if they see fit.

This is similar to turtles, who are also able to enjoy both the boundaries of the ocean as well as the soil and sand. However, this duration won't last forever, and Axolotls will need to return to water before the end of a five-minute time limit, or they will die. Additionally, unlike squids, dolphins, and turtles, Axolotls won't die on land during rain or thunderstorms.

Other facts about Axolotls in Minecraft

Being able to travel both on land and in the water is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the benefits of Axolotls in Minecraft. In addition to their friendly appearance, they also possess a very friendly demeanor towards the player.

Axolotls are inherently passive to players regardless of whether they are in water or on land, though they do attack most sea creatures with the exception of dolphins and turtles.

If players tame them by placing them in a water bucket, Axolotls can become very helpful bodyguards. They can attack hostile mobs every two minutes due to a cooldown, and they can even attack Drowned while in the water.

Additionally, Axolotls can provide healing to the player via Regeneration I in combat, this is magnified the more Axolotls that are brought into a battle. If a player kills a hostile Minecraft mob that is actively battling an Axolotl, the Axolotl will in turn remove their Mining Fatigue if it is present on the player's character.

Axolotls may also be bred using buckets of Tropical Fish, be led around using a lead, and can even play dead if they've sustained damage while underwater. While playing dead, they will regenerate health in order to get back into the fight.

Compared to many other aquatic mobs, Axolotls are some of the most helpful and intriguing in all of Minecraft. Players enjoying the Caves & Cliffs update should enjoy the benefit of them if they are able to track them down.

