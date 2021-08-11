Can Minecraft shaders be installed on PS4? All you need to know

Shaders are mods in Minecraft that players can install to enhance their gameplay. The word "mods" is short for modifications.

Mods allow for implementing significant changes to the game. Shaders can add new items to the Minecraft world that players will never see in the original vanilla Minecraft.

Every shader has its own set of effects. Most shaders improve the aesthetic and lighting of the world, with some even offering enhanced graphics options like anti-aliasing.

In order for shaders to work, they will need to first be downloaded from a trusted site. The player needs to make sure that they have an adequate amount of space on their device before attempting the download.

Sometimes larger shaders will take up a lot of room so if the player does not have the required amount of space, it can cause the device to crash and possibly corrupt important files.

Although it is a rare occurrence, players should make copies of important worlds and files to avoid potential disasters. Shaders, however, are only available to Minecraft players on specific platforms.

In this article, readers will learn if shaders are available for Minecraft on consoles.

What platforms can Minecraft shaders be installed on?

PlayStation & Xbox

Unfortunately, shaders cannot be installed on consoles. There are sites where players can attempt to download shaders on PC and then import them to their console, however that is often a task in futility.

As of now, shaders are just not compatible with the console editions. However, players might see that change in the future. Considering their extensive usage, shaders might eventually become compatible with consoles without players having to resort to third party methods.

What devices can shaders be installed on?

Although consoles cannot have shaders, there are other devices that they are compatible with. Below, players will see a list of devices on which shaders can be installed for Minecraft.

Computers (PC's and Laptops)

Some handheld devices (Phones, tablets, etc)

