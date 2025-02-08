Can you play Minecraft in offline mode on PS5 without PSN?

Minecraft players on PlayStation devices are facing a rough time due to the PlayStation Network issues plaguing the online experience. The server outage started at around 4 pm PT on February 7 and has caused multiple problems, ranging from log-in failure to no availability for multiplayer gameplay. Amidst the confusion, PlayStation users might be wondering if they can play the game in offline mode.

The answer is no, you cannot play Minecraft in offline mode during the outage. Depending on the region and issue, some might be able to access the game in offline mode, but it is very unlikely. Users are facing issues with logging in to their PlayStation devices, barring them access to their games. Furthermore, you cannot play Minecraft multiplayer if PSN is unavailable or facing issues in your region.

Currently, players cannot access their PlayStation library. This includes games they already own and downloaded using a PSN subscription.

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft can't be played offline on PS5 without PSN

Official webpage mentioning all the services affected (Image via PlayStation.com)

Sony uses PSN for running games on PlayStation devices online. This means you must have a PS Plus subscription (or any above tier) to play most of the games in multiplayer mode. The same applies to playing Minecraft with friends, including joining servers.

Since PSN servers are experiencing outages across the globe, Minecraft cannot be run in multiplayer or single-player mode across any supported PlayStation devices, including the PS5.

Possible reasons for the server outage

Expand Tweet

Almost every online service provider has experienced outages like these before. A few months back, Microsoft suffered from a similar outage that resulted in Minecraft not being accessible to many players.

One of the most common reasons is unexpected technical failures within the infrastructure, such as server overload or hardware malfunction. Such mishaps can also emerge due to upgrading or changing servers.

Another possible reason is routine maintenance. Sony periodically conducts maintenance to improve system performance and offer better security against online attacks. During this period, servers may be temporarily unavailable, affecting multiple online functions.

Sony has acknowledged the issue in an official post via its PlayStation support handle. It also linked to an official webpage detailing all the services affected by this outage. Unfortunately, the page states that every online service is currently going through issues.

Given the magnitude of this issue, Sony is likely to fix it as soon as possible. Those looking to build something unique in Minecraft must wait until it becomes accessible on PlayStation 5 again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!