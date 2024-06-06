Minecraft Bedrock is one of the two versions of the game that was designed to work on low-powered computers and mobile devices. As a result, it often lacks many features and functionality that the more powerful Java Version has. One of these features includes the durability of weapons, tools, and armor of the player.

The durability of such items refers to how long these tools and weapons can be used before they break down. For example, a wooden pickaxe can only be used to mine a few blocks. Iron pickaxe, on the other hand, can mine more blocks than wooden pickaxe before breaking down. This means that the iron pickaxe is more durable than a wooden pickaxe.

Out of the many differences between Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition, there’s one that goes unnoticed. Can you see the durability of weapons and tools in the Bedrock Edition of the game? Let’s find out.

Can you see durability in Minecraft Bedrock?

The color of the durability bar changes (Image via Mojang Studios)

The answer to whether you can see the durability of weapons and tools in Minecraft Bedrock Edition is a mixed one. Yes, you can see the durability, but not as precisely as you can in the Java Edition of the game.

The durability of weapons, tools, and armor is shown in a green bar under the icon of the weapon. This is the same for all the versions of the game across all platforms. Reading these durability bars is quite simple; a green bar means the item is in good condition while a short red bar means it is about to break down.

So how does the Java Edition of the game differ in terms of showing durability? The Java Edition, apart from showing the durability bar, also shows the durability number. Each tool and weapon has a specific number of durability and as it wears down, the number decreases.

In the Java Edition, you can get the exact durability value of the item but not in the Bedrock Edition. The best you can get is the durability bar and repair the item when it turns red. The weapons and tools can be repaired in the crafting table and the anvil.

Minecraft is also getting a new weapon called the mace that is going to be the most powerful weapon in the game. The mace has a durability of 250 points, which is very close to iron tools and tridents. When broken, it will drop the heavy core block. This is important as the mace is very rare to craft.

